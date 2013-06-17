The CBRN Defense Market 2013-2023 - New Study Released

Recently published research from Strategic Defence Intelligence, "The CBRN Defense Market 2013-2023", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the global CBRN defense industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast global industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
"The Global CBRN Defense Market 2013-2023" offers the reader detailed analysis of the global CBRN defense market over the next ten years, alongside potential market opportunities to enter the industry, using detailed market size forecasts.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The global CBRN defense market is estimated to value US$9 billion in 2013. The market consists of CBRN protection, detection, decontamination, disposal, and simulation equipment, and is expected to witness a marginal increase during the forecast period, primarily due to modernization initiatives planned in North America and Europe, and threats from terrorism and hostile neighboring countries in the Asia Pacific and Middle Eastern regions. The market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, to reach US$13.7 billion by 2023. CBRN protection equipment is expected to account for the majority of the global CBRN defense market, followed by detection and decontamination systems.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
"The Global CBRN Defense Market 2013-2023" provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2023, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides detailed analysis of the market for CBRN defense equipment during 2013-2023, including the factors that influence why countries are investing or cutting defense expenditure. It provides detailed expectations of growth rates and projected total expenditure.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Smiths Detection, FLIR Systems, Battelle, MRIGlobal, AirBoss of America Corporation, Allen Vanguard Corporation, Argon Electronics, Avon Rubber PLC, Bioquell, Blucher GmbH, Bruker Corporation, Federal Resources, PROENGIN, Rheinmetall, Temet Group
