The CCWC Network Presents Its City "ROOTS" Trunk Show

Broward County, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Following a successful event in 2013, The CCWC Network Corp is strongly continuing its trend of its series of trunk shows with support from the Broward Center’s Arts Access Program of the Broward Center of Performing Arts 201 SW 5th Ave Fort Lauderdale FL, on Sunday October 13th 2013. The Broward Center’s Art Access Program was designed to assist smaller organizations aspiring to present performances for, and about, their communities.



This upcoming CCWC “ROOTS” Trunk Show will be an event of fashion, art and entertainment while giving local entrepreneurs an avenue to showcase their craft to the public. However the CCWC Network prides itself in giving back to its community, therefore some of the proceeds will be donated to G.R.A.B Ministries; a non-profit organization on a mission to transform unfortunate girls and young women from being statistics to success stories.



“We did it big last year and this year we are bringing it even bigger, our organization is growing and so are our supporters, I can’t wait to see this year’s outcome” says Corhinn Brunot, CEO of the CCWC Network Corp. Its attendees can expect an evening of pure delight with local and international designers gracing the runway with their latest fall collection, in addition to the fashion show interludes by talented entertainers such as Soul singer “SASKIA SKY” will surely leave the crowd amazed.



The CCWC “ROOTS” Trunk Show is presented by the CCWC Network in collaboration with H-Media Management a premier media and talent managing company, Stirring up the Arts a talent showcase company and Oberti Eyewear as our main sponsor an eyewear company all based in Miami FL. The show will take place on October 13rd from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM at Broward Center of Performing Arts Through an evening of art, shopping and fun, the crowd is sure to leave satisfied and delighted. For more information please logon to http://www.ccwctrunkshow.com ;contact 954-864-7777 or email info@ccwcnetwork.com.



Contact: Corhinn Brunot

CEO/President The CCWC Network Corp.

954-864-7777

info@ccwcnetwork.com

http://www.ccwctrunkshow.com