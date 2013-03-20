The Center and Foundation for Critical Thinking Holding Spring Workshop

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- In the past few decades, leaders, politicians, and citizens have increasingly called for critical thinking in schooling at all levels. President Obama has called for it publicly, as did President Clinton and the first President Bush. Yet few educators (and few people for that matter) have a rich, substantive, explicit conception of critical thinking.



For more than 30 years, the Center and Foundation for Critical Thinking have advanced a fairminded conception of critical thinking through their writings, workshops, conferences and professional developmentprograms. In this light, we invite your coverage of the upcoming International Spring Workshops on Critical Thinking (March 22-24).



With the recent media focus on the Common Core State Standards, a real public discussion about the need for critical thinking ineducation is more important than ever. This workshop will help equip teachers and administrators with the tools they need to foster critical thinking in teaching and learning



WHAT: International Spring Workshops on Critical Thinking

WHEN: March 22 - 24, 2013

WHERE: The Claremont Resort and Spa, Berkeley, CA



The Center and Foundation for Critical Thinking are two of the oldest critical thinking organizations in the world. Dr. Linda Elder - the President and a fellow of the Foundation for Critical Thinking - is available to interview with you about the upcoming workshop or about the importance of critical thinking in education more generally.



Dr Linda Elder is available for interviews. To schedule, please call Shannon Rose at Eclectic Media Productions via email at info@mediaproductions.tv