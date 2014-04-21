The Center for Dermatology and Laser Surgery in Sacramento Supports National Radiation Mark Removal Program

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- The Center for Dermatology and Laser Surgery in Sacramento has volunteered in the New Beginnings: Radiation Mark Removal Program, a national philanthropic campaign, coordinated by the American Society for Laser Medicine & Surgery, Inc. (ASLMS), offering free radiation mark removal for cancer patients.



“At The Center for Dermatology and Laser Surgery we are committed to making all our patients feel better about their skin. By offering this service to cancer survivors, we hope to improve the lives of these brave patients by erasing the visible scars of their treatment,” commented Emil A. Tanghetti, MD.



The Center for Dermatology and Laser Surgery in Sacramento has joined over 150 board certified ASLMS members who have volunteered to remove radiation marks (a.k.a. tattoos) absolutely free of charge for cancer survivors so that they can have the new beginning they deserve. The number of ASLMS members enrolling in the program is growing by the day.



“The ASLMS membership includes very generous and caring medical professionals, just like The Center for Dermatology and Laser Surgery, who believe they can make a difference in the lives of cancer patients across the U.S. through their time and expertise,” commented Jeffrey S. Dover, M.D., FRCPC, Past President of the ASLMS. “We are pleased that The Center for Dermatology and Laser Surgery is participating.”



Dr. Tanghetti is board certified and an ASLMS member in good standing to ensure that patients receive the very best treatment.



Patients who wish to take advantage of this very special offering must simply contact The Center for Dermatology and Laser Surgery to schedule a consultation. Patients must provide an official letter from their oncologist or radiologist approving the removal of any radiation marks or tattoos.



This free service is open to all cancer patients and is not limited to breast cancer or lymphoma survivors. The program will be offered year-round.



About The Center for Dermatology and Laser Surgery

The Center for Dermatology and Laser Surgery was originally established in 1981 by Emil A. Tanghetti, M.D. as a practice solely devoted to diseases and surgeries of the skin.Specializing in the treatment of acne, rosacea, psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema and skin care cancers, The Center for Dermatology and Laser Surgery is a training site for some of the minimally invasive cosmetic procedures such as Botox and Juvederm. The Center for Dermatology and Laser Surgery was one of the first centers to introduce lasers into an office-based practice in 1994. The facility currently has a number of lasers used to treat vascular lesions, wrinkles, unwanted hair, tattoo removal, sun damage and other dermatologic problems.



To schedule a free consultation at The Center for Dermatology and Laser Surgery, visit http://www.dermatologyandlasersurgery.com, or call (916) 454-5922 today.



MEDIA CONTACT:



The Center for Dermatology and Laser Surgery

5601 J Street,

Sacramento, CA 95819-3948

Liliana Molina

(858) 877-6147

lmolina@aestheticbrandmarketing.com

WEBSITE: http://www.aestheticbrandmarketing.com/