The Center for Dermatology and Laser Surgery to Host "Neotensil Lunch & Learn" Event in Sacramento

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- The Center for Dermatology and Laser Surgery in Sacramento will be hosting a special event, “Neotensil Lunch and Learn”, on Friday, May 30th starting at 12:00p.m., to spotlight Neotensil™, a new treatment designed to improve the look of under-eye-bags. The event will feature live product demonstrations and attendees will receive a $50 credit toward the future kit purchase. The lunch is complementary, but space is limited and those interested should RSVP by May, 29th by calling (916) 454-5922.



Neotensil™ is a non-invasive solution to dramatically reduce the appearance of under-eye bags without surgery. Neotensil™ was designed by Living Proof in partnership with MIT scientists and dermatology experts and results can be noticed within hours.



About The Center for Dermatology and Laser Surgery

The Center for Dermatology and Laser Surgery was originally established in 1981 by Emil A. Tanghetti, M.D. as a practice solely devoted to diseases and surgeries of the skin. Specializing in the treatment of acne, rosacea, psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema and skin care cancers, The Center for Dermatology and Laser Surgery is a training site for some of the minimally invasive cosmetic procedures such as Botox and Juvederm. The Center for Dermatology and Laser Surgery was one of the first centers to introduce lasers into an office-based practice in 1994. The facility currently has a number of lasers used to treat vascular lesions, wrinkles, unwanted hair, tattoo removal, sun damage and other dermatologic problems.



To schedule a free consultation at The Center for Dermatology and Laser Surgery, visit www.dermatologyandlasersurgery.com, or call (916) 454-5922 today.



MEDIA CONTACT:



Center for Dermatology and Laser Surgery

5601 J Street

Sacramento, CA

95189-3948

Liliana Molina

lmolina@aestheticbrandmarketing.com

WEBSITE: http://www.aestheticbrandmarketing.com/