Williamsburg, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Just as the housing market and building trades are on the rebound, a seasoned tool inventor is once again bringing an incredible product concept to market with the potential to increase job site productivity and find its way into every garage or workshop. The inventor, Ed Adkins, and his business partner, Keith Fyhr, are excited to announce a crowdfunding project on Indiegogo that offers the opportunity to pre-order the product from the initial production run, which is being funded by this campaign.



Described as a revolution in sawhorse evolution, the Centipede Sawhorse™ is a heavy-duty yet surprisingly lightweight portable job site work support system that sets up in just three seconds with no assembly. When the job is done, it folds down just as quickly into a compact unit that is easily carried and transported.



“Traditional sawhorses have been around for hundreds of years, but they have some fundamental design flaws that fail to account for simple laws of physics,” said Adkins. “The prototype unit we built is incredibly durable and has proven the concept. We look forward to getting this into production and into the hands of contractors.”



With many points of support, the Centipede Sawhorse™ can hold an incredible amount of weight while keeping even the thinnest sheet material from sagging. The patented design of the Centipede features a sturdy steel frame and durable polymer P-Tops that prevent damage to the board, saw blades or the Centipede. Available in two sizes, the PRO version supports sheet materials and table tops up to 4’ by 8’; the DIY version supports 2’ by 4’. Each kit includes key accessories used to keep materials in place - what once took two people to accomplish has become an easy job for one.



According to Fyhr, “The potential of this design is not limited to sawhorse applications. As a compact and portable table base, it serves as a mobile workbench, merchandising display table at farmers’ or flea markets, or a table stand that doesn’t take up much room in a RV. The possibilities are nearly endless!”



To contribute and pre-order a Centipede Sawhorse™ Click Here