The Centipede Sawhorse Is One Man's Attempt to Revolutionize the Construction World

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- A marketing manager, Keith Fyhr, and an inventor, Ed Adkins came up with the must have tool for every job site called the Centipede Sawhorse. Working on this concept for some time now they have started this crowdfunding project to help get the product off of the ground and onto the market. Throughout the years tools have evolved while the sawhorse has remained the same “flawed” design. Now the sawhorse “has a chance to prosper”. With a three second set up and a durable design, the Centipede Sawhorse will become the next viral idea on the job site.



The Centipede Sawhorse is a heavy duty work support system that is light weight and compact, and sets up in 3 seconds. And when the job is done, it folds into a compact unit that can be easily carried. It keeps the thinnest materials from sagging while supporting large amounts of weight. The Centipede Sawhorse has vertical posts constructed of wielded steel tubing, flat steel cross beams and durable molded polymer feet and P-Tops to prevent damage. It comes in two sizes, a Pro (4' by 8') and a DIY (2' by 4'). They come with bench clamps and X-Cups.



The Centipede Sawhorse has great benefits that make jobs easier and more productive. It has an intelligent design with many points of contact. This keeps sheet metal from sagging due to its heavy weight capacity. Having this unique light design, the heavy duty capability is a major plus. So much time can be saved with this feature alone.



The Centipede Sawhorse comes with P-Tops. These protect any damage caused by misguided cuts to the blades or sawhorse and will not mark the project board. It also comes with polymer molded X-Cups that holds a standard 2 by 4 board.



So far their design has gained a utility patent and the trademark work is almost complete. Their second generation prototype has proven the concept and its durability. There is still more to do and that is the purpose of this campaign. They need the factory tooling and the first production run. They need to make it retail ready and ensure it is safe for consumers. This is where the backers come in.



They are not asking for donations, but are actually taking pre-orders for the product.



The Centipede Sawhorse has been seen on many home improvement and how to sites with evident praise and support. Matt's Basement Workshop Podcast says, "...A revolutionary new sawhorse alternative...The Centipede Sawhorse has a ton of uses both in the shop and out". The Canadian Woodworking and Home Improvement said, "New interpretation of the sawhorse". Already receiving great support and positive feedback, this is the revolution in the evolution of the traditional folding sawhorse, and without a doubt will be on job sites and in workshops everywhere quite soon.



For more information, you can find The Centipede Sawhorse here: http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-centipede-sawhorse-work-support-system/x/3131665



