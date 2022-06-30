The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2022 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) shares over potential securities laws violations by The Charles Schwab Corporation and certain of its directors and officers in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) concerning whether a series of statements by The Charles Schwab Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



The Charles Schwab Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $11.69 billion in 2020 to over $18.52 billion in 2021, and that its Net Income increased from over $3.29 billion in 2020 to over $5.85 billion in 2021.



On July 1, 2021, the Charles Schwab Corporation disclosed that the Company had been "responding to an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) arising from a compliance examination." The investigation primarily concerned "historic disclosures related to the Schwab Intelligent Portfolios® (SIP) digital advisory solution." Charles Schwab further disclosed its "second quarter 2021 financial results will include a liability and related non-deductible charge of $200 million."



On June 13, 2022, the SEC announced that it "charged three Charles Schwab investment adviser subsidiaries" who "agreed to pay $187 million to harmed clients to settle the charges." The SEC charged Charles Schwab with misleading investors that used its robo-adviser product, Schwab Intelligent Portfolios. Instead of the touted "disciplined portfolio construction methodology" that sought "optimal return[s]", Charles Schwab's "own data showed that under most market conditions, the cash in the portfolios would cause clients to make less money even while taking on the same amount of risk."



Shares of Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) declined to as low as $59.35 per share on June 13, 2022.



