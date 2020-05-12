The Cheese Chopper, a New Way to Get the Perfect Slice, Now on Kickstarter!

Aurora, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- Made for cheese lovers around the world, the Cheese Chopper is a new all-in-one device that can slice, shred, and store cheese safely and efficiently. Seemingly overnight, the days of difficult, uneven slices, spoiled cheese blocks, and lost money have become a thing of the past.



Fitting up to a standard two-pound block of cheese, the Cheese Chopper creates the perfect slice every time by revolutionizing the cutting and storing process. Simply take a brick of cheese and put it on the chopper's tray. Slide the tray into the main housing and pick between three handle options, including a blade, grater, or wire, to cut cheese slices to any preference. With an adjustable wheel and guillotine style guides, anyone can now get the perfect slice – thick or thin – every time, and in a matter of seconds, switch out blades for maximum versatility.



When done getting the perfect slice, the cheese block can be left on the tray. Just pop on the lid to create an airtight container and avoid the use of saran wrap or awkward Tupperware containers, while still keeping cheese fresh. When ready to clean, easily disassemble and wash by hand or in a standard dishwasher.



After 36 prototypes, the Cheese Chopper has been perfected to provide one of the best slicing, shredding, and storing experiences commercially available. Funds from this campaign will be used to support the Cheese Chopper, including associated production costs, ahead of its expected launch in early July 2020. The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/tatekoenig/the-cheese-chopper-worlds-best-all-in-one-cheese-device?ref=4ux5jj



Supporters around the world can back the Cheese Chopper by making generous monetary pledges via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $10. But for a pledge of $30 or more, unlock rewards as a token of your support, including special early-bird offers on the Cheese Chopper. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Cheese Chopper

Developed by Tate Koenig of Portland, Oregon, the Cheese Chopper is a revolutionary new accessory that manages to slice, shred, and store cheese safely and efficiently. Combining the best elements of innovation and entrepreneurship, the Cheese Chopper is a must-have accessory for cheese lovers around the world.



Contact:



Contact Person: Tate Koenig

Company: Cheese Chopper LLC

City: Aurora

State: Oregon

Country: United States

Phone: 9714090333

Email: tate@theinclub.co

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/tatekoenig/the-cheese-chopper-worlds-best-all-in-one-cheese-device?ref=4ux5jj