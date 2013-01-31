The Chicago Roofing Team Announces Special Roofing Offer

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- The Chicago Roofing Team takes care of each and every one of your roofing needs.



They know what the roof needs and how to take care of it. Before the change in season one should make sure that their roof is cleaned properly which can be done by them. Because going on the top of a roof and cleaning it is very risky.



People who are well experienced and qualified can do this, like the Chicago roofing team.



Damage and leakage are the most common problems that one can come across with their roof. In spite of the proper care, sometimes one might still face problems with their roof. You should not ignore even a small leak or damage of any kind as it can lead to major problems.



The Chicago roof repair experts use the best material in the industry and provide lifetime workmanship warranty to their clients. They are completely insured and are members of several roofing associations throughout the industry, including the Better Business Bureau. This helps them provide best in class services to their clients. You can be rest assured about your roof, once it is in the hands of this Chicago roof repair team as they provide the highest quality service to make your roof damage free.



Regardless of the size of your roofing problem, these guys can handle it all! They do not take any roof leak inquiry lightly and they will work on that to make the roof just as it was before. Their roofing products are available in different colors to match the color of the house and to give that look that their client’s desire.



Their website also provides you with a list of customers that they worked with and also their reviews. If you want to enquire about their quality of work you can go to the existing clients and get their feedback about these roofing experts. If you need roofing services, you’re in luck. These guys also just announced a special offer, where you can save $300 on a roof replacement job if you get your estimate finished by April 30th 2013.



For complete information about The Chicago Roofing Team can be found on the internet. You can browse through their website http://www.chicagoroofingteam.com/chicago-roof-repair/ and get more details about them and their work. They are located at Chicago Roofing Team, Chicago, IL 60655 and their contact number is (773) 245-2777



