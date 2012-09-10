The Children's Internet Announces Campaign to Prevent Children from Accessing Internet Pornography

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2012 -- Recent studies have found that kids as young as five years old are landing on internet pornography sites, and perhaps even more alarming, 12 to 17 years olds are the largest consumers of internet pornography. In response to this and other internet related concerns, The Children’s Internet developed the KidWideWeb, a software platform that makes it impossible for kids to enter harmful sites like pornography, suicide, gambling, self harm, and violence. Specifically, this internet security platform will keep kids from landing on sites not appropriate for their age.



David Lampel, president of The Children’s Internet, said, “Children accessing pornography on the internet has become so pernicious and pervasive, it is hard to understand why society has so completely buried its head in the sand by continuing to allow this problem to grow and manifest. Frankly, that’s why I got involved with The Children’s Internet and why we created the KidWideWeb.”



The security provided by the KidWideWeb platform is three-pronged and includes content security, personal security, and PC security through the use of both client-side modules and server-side profiles. The content security is a blend of Internet technologies including HTML, Flash and streaming media. The content is age-specific and includes homework help, games, media and other areas of interest. All content is tagged by the age-specific group or groups to which the content applies.



To get its product into the marketplace, The Children’s Internet has recently launched its Indiegogo campaign to raise $200,000. In that regard, Lampel stated, “It is time to stop the pollution of our children’s minds due to their unfettered access to the Internet. To do that, we need your help. Please take a few minutes out of your busy schedule and visit our Indiegogo campaign at http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/203131.



About KidWideWeb

The KidWideWeb, several years in the making, is an application that provides safe, age appropriate Internet access to children while shielding them from all malicious content and communications.



Contact:

David Lampel

info@kidwideweb.net or 213-632-8211.