Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- This report provides a detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations during 2012-16, including highlights of the key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Summary
ICD Research's "The Chile Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2016: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the market attractiveness and emerging opportunities of the defense industry in Chile.
With an estimated market value of US$4.2 billion in 2011, Chile was one of the largest defense markets in Latin America. However, defense expenditure is expected to decline steeply in 2012 due to transfer of Carabineros de Chile and Investigations Police of Chile to the Ministry of Interior and Public Security.
