Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2012 -- This report is the result of SDI/ICD Research's extensive market and company research covering the Chilean defense industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
The Chilean Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016 offers the reader insights into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in order to gain market share in the Chilean defense industry.
The Chilean defense market, which registered significant growth during the review period, is expected to retain the growth rate during forecast period. Due to transfer of certain institutions such as Carabineros de Chile and Investigations Police of Chile to the Ministry of Interior and Public Security, the defense expenditure will reduce steeply in 2012. The country's defense expenditure will continue to be driven by border disputes, military modernization, and international peacekeeping missions. After the steep fall in 2012, defense expenditure as a percentage of GDP is also projected to increase, as a result of the good economic growth.
Chile is expected to investUS$15.4 billion of its defense expenditure in the fulfillment of its defense requirements. Factors such as border disputes, military modernization, and international peacekeeping missions, are expected to stimulate defense expenditure during the forecast period. The transfer of Carabineros de Chile and Investigations Police of Chile to interior ministry will result in a decline of defense expenditure in 2012. This would result in more thought on development of the Chilean armed forces by the defense department.
The Chilean Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2011 to 2016, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas of defense market.
The report provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2011 to 2016, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
The report includes trend analysis of imports and exports, together with its implications and impact on the Chilean defense industry.
