Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Chilean defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
"The Chilean defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017" offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain a market share in the Chilean defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
With an estimated market value of US$2.5 billion in 2012, Chile was one of the largest defense markets in Latin America; however, defense expenditure declined steeply in 2012 due to transfer of Carabineros de Chile and Investigations Police of Chile to the Ministry of Interior and Public Security. Furthermore, due to an aggressive modernization strategy, border disputes, and persistent threats from drug traffickers, its defense expenditure is expected to grow over the forecast period and to reach US$4 billion by 2017. With the removal of heavy funding from the Copper Reserve Law for defense from 2012 onwards, the country's economic growth is expected to drive the size of the Chilean defense industry. Capital expenditure will see a marginal increase due to the country's heavy procurement pattern during the review period, and the majority of the expenditure will be allocated tithe army and navy. The Chilean defense industry is expected to experience a high growth rate over the forecast period, making it one of the fastest-growing defense markets in the world over the next five years.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Chile is a narrow strip of land between the Andes Mountains on the east and the Pacific Ocean to the west, and it shares land borders with Argentina, Peru, and Bolivia; due to its long narrow shape, the country has border disputes with many countries. Growing relations with the US are expected to lead the improvements in the modernization of the armed forces. Over the forecast period, Chilean defense expenditure is expected to be driven by border disputes and modernization programs.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Chilean Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: FAMAE, Desarrollo de Tecnologias y Sistemas (DTS), Linktronic Radar Systems, SISDEF Ltda
