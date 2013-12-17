New Defense market report from Strategic Defence Intelligence: "The Chilean Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- This report provides in-depth information on the dynamics of Chile defense procurement and trend analysis of imports and exports. The figures are based on trend indicator values (TIV) expressed in US$ million at constant (1990) prices. Although figures are expressed in US$, TIVs do not represent the financial value of goods transferred. Rather, TIVs are an indication of the volume of arms transferred.
Summary
SDI's "The Chilean Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information on imports and exports by key segments covering the defense industry in Chile.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
During the review period, Chile accounted for 1.75% of the total global value of conventional weapons imports. Germany and the US were the two largest arms suppliers to Chile, accounting for 31% and 15% of the Chilean defense imports respectively. The country's main imports included aircraft, ships, and armored vehicles. During 2009-2013, Chile only exported ships to Ecuador, which is the country's main defense trade partner for exports. The Netherlands, Germany, the US, and the UK are the main trade partners for imports.
Reasons to Get This Report
"The Chilean Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile"allows you to:
- Gain insight into industry import and export dynamics.
- Analyse trends of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the Chile defense industry.
- Critically assess the investment opportunities available in the Chile defense industry.
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