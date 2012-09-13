The ChinaCare Group Announces Strategic Advisory Role With New Age Health Group in Hong Kong

Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- The ChinaCare Group announced today that the organization had been retained by New Age Health Group in Hong Kong to provide strategic advisory services for the organization’s expansion activities in Mainland China.



Led by Senior Partner David Wood, The ChinaCare Group will provide guidance on the strategic plans being developed for expansion into major cities in China being anticipated by the organization.



“The ChinaCare Group is pleased to be associated with the New Age Health Group, said David Wood. “We look forward to assisting them in their efforts.”



William Shen, Managing Director of New Age commented, “David Wood and his team at the ChinaCare Group bring a wealth of healthcare experience in the fields of management and strategic planning. Their advice and guidance will be invaluable to our planning efforts.”



The ChinaCareGroup has been in existence since 2003 providing consulting, development and management services to the healthcare marketplace in China and Southeast Asia.