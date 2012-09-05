The Chinese HNWI Market in 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "The Chinese HNWI Market in 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2012 -- Despite the global financial uncertainty, the number of high net worth individuals (HNWIs) in China has risen sharply by 41% in each the last four years. Although HNWIs make up only 0.4% of China’s population, this is equivalent to over 4 million individuals. Furthermore, the number of HNWIs in China is expected to double by 2015, which will change’s China’s position as the third-largest global wealth market in 2011 to the second-largest global wealth market in 2015. By the end of 2011, there was an estimated US$4.3 trillion of investable assets in China. It is estimated that HNWI wealth will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% over the forecast period (2011–2015), to reach US$7.5 trillion by 2015. This excludes important contributory factors such as private business assets, real estate investments, art and other luxury investments or offshore funds.
Key Highlights
- The number of HNWIs in China increased by 41% every year during 2007–2011, and the number of HNWIs reached almost 1 million in 2011 while the number of UHNWIs reached 60,000.
- The volume of UNHWIs in finance is projected to grow by 25% per year over the forecast period, due to the large growth in the private banking, bonds, hedge funds, private equity and insurance industries, as well as the continued wealth diversification of China’s middle class.
- HNWI allocations to property are expected to fall to 23% of total assets in 2015, from 27% in 2011. However, the amount of wealth held in foreign real estate is forecast to increase.
Scope
- This research report analyses the changing HNWI demographic in mainland China
- It assesses the impact the capital markets correction in 2008 had on client expectations
- It considers the private banking services that influence a client's choice in provider
- It details the best way to move forward and capitalise on this valuable market
Reasons to Get this Report
- Establish the distinct demographics of Chinese HNWI's
- Read how Chinese on-shore HNWI's invest to generate excess returns in a less favourable macro environment
- Assess the impact of the 2008 global de-rating on client expectations
- See what the constraints on the domestic wealth market are
- Find out how the offshore market can gain Chinese investors if the right performance and service can be offered
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Bank of Communications, NOAH Private Wealth Management, CITIC, AIG Private Bank
