Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2012 -- China is the world's second-largest economy and is also the largest exporter and second-largest importer of goods in the world. In 2010, the Chinese mining industry was valued at US$328 billion and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Key user markets such as construction, manufacturing, steel and power will continue to drive demand for mineral products. In the fuel mineral category, coal production improved significantly over the review period and accounted for 75.8% of China's entire mining industry in 2010, while iron ore dominated the metallic mineral category, accounting for 21.9% of the category in 2010. The non-metallic mineral category is dominated by salt, gypsum and rock phosphate, which jointly hold an 80% market share.
The Chinese Government has been encouraging and attracting foreign and domestic investors into the country's mining industry by implementing various regulatory changes, incentives and tax policies. As per the current regulatory framework, foreign investment enterprises and domestic companies received equal consideration for both exploration and mining rights. The Chinese mining industry is characterized as highly fragmented and a multitude of small companies compete in the market. It is anticipated that the mining industry is ready to move into the consolidation phase as the government has encouraged M&A deals by incentivizing small firms for any M&A activity.
Key Highlights
- The Chinese mining industry emerged as the key contributor to the country's GDP growth over the review period and the industry is expected to record robust growth over the forecast period, despite the economic setbacks in the Western world
- Although currently FDI is primarily concentrated in Chinese gold mining, the country is becoming more open to FDI in the mining of coal and other minerals in an effort to modernize the country's existing large and medium-scale mines, and also to introduce new technologies into the mining industry.
- In 2010, the total value of the mining and construction equipment industry stood at US$55.6 billion, an increase of 24.4% over 2009
- The level of government approval that any given mineral mining project requires is based on the mineral's categorization and the proposed size of the investment
- China also accounts for 11% of the world's iron reserves, the second-largest total, behind Brazil
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the mining industry in China:
- It provides analysis of the country's mining industry production during 2005-2010, along with market forecasts until 2015
- It analyses the market size and production trends of the Chinese mining equipment industry, and outlines the sector's future growth
- It benchmarks the Chinese mining industry with key global markets
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co, China Coal Energy Company Limited, China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd, China National Offshore Oil Corporation, China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, Wuhan Iron and Steel Corporation, Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited
