The Chinese Packaging Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies and Forecasts to 2015

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2012 -- This report offers insights into market opportunities and entry strategies adopted to gain market share in the Chinese packaging industry. In particular, it offers in-depth analysis of the following:



- Market Opportunity and Attractiveness: Detailed analysis of current market size and growth expectations during 2010–15. It highlights key drivers to help understand growth dynamics. It also benchmarks the industry segments against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



- Procurement Dynamics: Trend analysis of exports and imports of packaging material, along with their implications and impact on the Chinese packaging industry.



- Industry Structure: Five forces analysis to understand various power centers in the individual industry segments and how they are likely to develop in the medium term.



- Competitive Landscape: Analysis of key companies in the public and private sectors of the Chinese packaging industry.



- Market Entry Strategy: Analysis of possible ways to enter the market along with an understanding of how existing operators have achieved this, including key contracts, alliances, and strategic initiatives.



- Business environment and country risk: a range of drivers at country level, assessing business environment and country risk. It covers historical and forecast values for a range of indicators, evaluating business confidence, economic performance, infrastructure quality and availability, labor force, demographics, and political and social risk.



Scope



- Analysis of Chinese packaging industry market size from 2006 through 2010 and forecasts till 2015

- Analysis of market size and production trend by paper and board, flexible plastic, rigid plastic, metal, and glass packaging segments

- Chinese Packaging equipment market size and forecast

- End use market dynamics

- Benchmarking with key global markets

- Market opportunities

- Packaging material import and export dynamics

- Industry dynamics: Five forces analysis of paper and board; flexible plastic; rigid plastic; metal; and glass packaging segments

- Market entry strategy

- Competitive landscape and strategic insights

- Business environment and country risk



Reasons to Buy



- Gain insight into the Chinese packaging industry with current, historic and forecast period market size details of paper and board, flexible plastic, rigid plastic, metal and glass packaging segments

- Get insight on market opportunity and attractiveness

- Get insight on industry import and export dynamics

- Gain insight on industry structure

- Gain insight into the regulations governing the Chinese packaging industry and the potential market entry strategies with an expert analysis of the competitive structure

- Identify top companies of the Chinese packaging industry along with profiles on those companies



Key Highlights



The Chinese packaging industry, estimated at XX billion in 2010, is forecasted to touch XX billion in 2015, achieving a CAGR of 9.15%. After overtaking Japan during the downturn year of 2009, it is positioned at the second place after the US, and is expected to challenge US’ top position by 2015. Being the world’s most populous country with one of the fastest growing economies and a large export base, China has twin advantages of both strong domestic and export demand. The rapid growth of the Chinese economy has necessitated a rapid development of the packaging industry in both industrial and retail sectors.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/21526/the-chinese-packaging-industry-market-opportunities-and-entry-strategies-analyses-and-forecasts-to-2015.html