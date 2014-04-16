Recently published research from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute, "The Chinese Smartphone Industry: January 2013 - February 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- This research report presents the 2013 review and early 2014 status of the Chinese smartphone industry. The report includes top 22 Chinese smartphone branded vendors' shipment volume in China, breakdowns of each vendor's shipment volume share by chipset maker, application processor model, ASP, panel size, and camera pixel. The report also examines major chipset makers' product mix for Chinese smartphones. The report finds that the Chinese smartphone industry's shipment volume reached around 422.2 million units in 2013, up 66.0% year on year, with a total number of 2,288 models launched over the year. The top six vendors—Samsung, Lenovo, Huawei, Coolpad, ZTE, Xiaomi—collectively took up over 50% of the total shipments. It is noted that smartphones equipped with a 4-to-5-inch panel and over 8M cameral pixels have become mainstream in China. Around 46% of the Chinese smartphones were sold at a mid-range price point (700 RMB to 2000 RMB, US$113 to US$322; US$1=6.2112 RMB) in 2013. While octa-core processor models took up less than 1% in terms of shipment volume in 2013, it is expected that the share will see significant growth in 2014 as major chipset makers have been promoting related solutions.
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Companies Mentioned in this Report: Apple, AUX, BBK, Bird, Broadcom, Coolpad, Doov, Gionee, Google, Hisense, Hisilicon, HTC, Huawei, Intel, Konka, Koobee, K-Touch, Leadcore, Lenovo, Marvell, MediaTek, Meizu, Nokia, Nvidia, Oppo, Qualcomm, Samsung, Spreadtrum, TCL, Xiaomi, Yusun, ZTE
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