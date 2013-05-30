The Chison SonoTouch Comes to National Ultrasound

Duluth, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Ultrasound technology is constantly changing, so it is important for companies selling ultrasound equipment to keep up with the latest advancements. National Ultrasound, America’s leading dealer of new ultrasound machines, is proud to announce the expansion of their product line to include the Chison SonoTouch V-Access Ultrasound System. This cutting edge system is poised to change the way that clinics and hospitals conduct their ultrasounds.



As an exclusive SonoTouch V-Access dealer, National Ultrasound is able to provide medical professionals with the most advanced ultrasound equipment available. These new ultrasound machines increase productivity and patient interaction by the doctors and nurses with its intuitive interface. Other ultrasound equipment uses a series of buttons and keystrokes to maneuver through the interface, which can take time and requires a lot of training. With a touch screen, the SonoTouch V-Access has easy to follow menus and readouts that flow easily from one screen into another.



Unlike other ultrasound equipment, the SonoTouch V-Access makes image storage and transmission easy. Doctors can save the images to a USB drive, broadcast the images to a larger display screen or share the images across the hospital or clinic’s wireless network. All of this means that data is shared more quickly, improving patient care. Wireless integration also makes it easy to upgrade the software that operates the machine, so the technology can stay current for a long time.



The portability of the SonoTouch V-Access ultrasound equipment means that it can be moved from patient to patient, rather than forcing patients to come to the machine. The SonoTouch V-Access can be entirely handheld, and it comes with a battery that can operate for up to two and a half hours between charges.



National Ultrasound has a history of giving medical professionals the best prices on new ultrasound machines , while staying current with ultrasound technology. The addition of the SonoTouch V-Access ultrasound equipment gives doctors and clinics another affordable choice when it comes to patient care.



For More Information: Visit www.nationalultrasound.com or call (800) 797-4546.