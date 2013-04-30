Vashon, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Debra started her career in sales in 1996. Her experience in the service industry gave her the confidence that she needed to be able to up sell and increase revenue for whoever she was employed with. For 3 years she excelled in sales with 2 different businesses. The first one was in outside sales with B&O of Sacramento. With the rising need for technology in business she was able to build a regular clientele and referral business quickly. Cell phones were in huge demand and it wasn't hard for her to sell multiple units with a great product through Pac Bell. When a new product came out that not only gave companies with a need for multiple units but also a 2 way radio it opened a whole new market for her with the Nextel product. Soon between the 2 products she was able to take her sales from 20 phones a month to over 100. Earning bonuses and prizes in her industry she some how found the time to take on another sales job in another booming industry. With being able to sell multiple units to trucking companies, construction companies and outside sales companies she was able to cut back on her hours and take on a new job in the Real Estate market selling window coverings to new home owners. After getting the sales experience she needed with a larger company she moved to a small family owned business in South Lake Tahoe. In just 4 short months she took her sales from $10,000.00 a month to over $40,000.00 a month and helped the company to exceed any goals that had ever been set.



"The Chocolate Mama" Debra Menchel is a Notable Xocai Distributor in the Roseville California Area Who is Destined to be a Millionaire Earner with MXI Corp a Tucson Arizona Based Healthy Chocolate Company, Selling in Vashon, WA



Xocai has developed an exclusive product line called XoVitality. Infused with supporting ingredients, this first-of-its-kind, cocoa-based anti-aging supplement helps you defy the aging process by offering you a new, youthful appearance, increased energy and improved overall wellness.



There is overwhelming scientific evidence demonstrating that those of us who eat a diet rich in antioxidants and take antioxidant supplements will live longer, healthier lives. When it comes to aging, setting the clock back a few years may have more to do with consuming an antioxidant-rich diet than using any kind of skin cream to eliminate wrinkles.



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries.