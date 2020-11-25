The Christina Silva Show * Educating Our Veterans Live * Discover the Sam Thompson Memorial Foundation Preserving the Legacy of Horse Racing's World Famous Sam Thompson

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2020 -- The Christina Silva Show sparks innovation and delivers Creative Resiliency Solutions through an electrifying portal into the lives of trailblazing guests. As your host, Christina is a positive energy promoter with a special gift of connecting with innovators. Experts from all industries agree to uncover the steps they took to manifest their ideas into profitable inventions on each episode. Each testimonial celebrates camaraderie and salutes our Military Heroes and legends from every industry.



Christina possesses a compassionate ear and critical voice as a female Marine Corps Veteran and she assumes the responsibility of educating veterans about business development, resources, and forward strategies. As Founder of C2C Foundation (2015) https://www.Camies2civies.org, Christina is a natural born philanthropist on a mission to help others adapt, overcome, and transform from their military "Camies 2 Civies." https://www.Camies2Civies.org. Tune in weekly to be encouraged by testimonials on the Voice America Variety Channel.



https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3992/the-christina-silva-show-educating-our-veterans-live



Our tribute highlights the life of World-Famous Sam Thompson who passed away after suffering injuries doing what he loved; racing horses with an unforgettable smile. Meet Laura Joiner, President/CEO of The Sam Thompson Memorial Foundation (STMF) https:SamThompsonFoundation.org along with Board Member, Dave Weaver of TVG Network, http://www.TVG.com who share highlights from their STMF team of works to keep the memory of Sam Thompson alive since his passing on December 25, 2008. Racing Horses and supporting Jockey Professionals, the backstretch professionals, and their families keeps the wishes and legacy of Sam Thompson in the spotlight. Preserving the Legacy of Sam Thompson's remarkable career of 600 racing wins goes hand in hand with charity, education, health, scholarships, awards, and community engagement in the forefront of the sport. Tune in to learn more about horse racing and the infectious smile of World-Famous Sam Thompson and the STMF cause, mission, and upcoming events. Find out how to start a career in the industry and learn why horses give us peace, joy, and exhilaration as they are trained and cared for in preparation for some of the most renowned racing events of the year. The Los Alamitos Race Course is a special venue in the history of the STMF. Let's learn more about opportunities to get involved via The Christina Silva Show and www.SamThompsonFoundation.org with Remembrance and Thanksgiving.



Sandra Rogers, Network Director and Senior Executive Producer at Voice America and World Talk Radio, LLC, says: "It is with patriotism and gratitude that we support our US Armed Forces members. We welcome educational programming such as The Christina Silva Show which highlights heroic stories on the Variety Channel."



About Christina Silva

Christina Silva is a United States Marine Corps Veteran of the Persian Gulf Era. Christina responds to the Call to Action for Equality on behalf of minority and under-represented classes and the masses as a Woman-In-Business, Military Advocate, and Female DAV Community of Heroes Awardee. She is a motivational speaker and a voice for the greater good. Christina delights in helping veterans redeem their VA Home Ownership benefit and promotes mental health awareness, gainful employment, and higher education. Christina is committed to volunteerism by serving active duty military personnel, retirees, their families with over 20 years of contract consulting, event promotions, project management, real estate, and safety with emergency preparedness expertise.



Christina founded CRS Investments in 2002, CRS Productions in 2009, and her military private organization, Camies2Civies.org (C2C) Foundation in 2015 to "Give Back in The Way of Safety and Education." Christina inspires others to become their own boss. She enjoys human face-to-face contact in business and digital networking, especially motivating youth and seniors to learn from each other. Christina understands the success that military entrepreneurs can achieve when their spiritual, physical, mental, and social areas of life are synchronized. Join Christina and find your own Clean Riding Style. Each week, take advantage of learning something new and getting into gear from our accomplished subject matter expert guests.



If you have any questions about the show or are interested in advertising, please contact the Senior Executive Producer of the show, Sandra l Rogers at 480/553-5756 or Sandra.rogers@voiceamerica.com



Key words: US Military, USMC, USAF, USN, USAR, USCG, US Space Force, Veterans, Retirees, Disabled American Veterans, CRSC2C, Clean Riding Style, Quarter Horses, TVG, Educating Our Veterans, Christina Silva, Los Alamitos Race Course, Triple Crown, Circle CJ Racing, Jockeys, Breeding, Thoroughbreds, Handicappers, Family, Auction, Scholarships, American Pharaoh, Justify



About VoiceAmerica/World Talk Radio LLC

VoiceAmerica/World Talk Radio LLC World Talk Radio, LLC is the world leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet-based talk radio and TV, delivering over 1,000 hours of programming weekly on its VoiceAmerica™ Network (http://www.voiceamerica.com) as well as live and on-demand video content on VoiceAmerica.TV (http://www.voiceamerica.tv). Featuring more than 200 hosts broadcasting to eight niche community based channels: its flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, ™ , Empowerment, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, and the VoiceAmerica™ Influencers Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. VoiceAmerica™ /World Talk Radio, LLC is one of the pioneers in internet broadcasting, producing and syndicating online audio and video, offering an innovative, effective and comprehensive digital broadcast platform. Digital Publishing through its 20 years of broadcast and media experience along with our seasoned staff of Executive Producers, Production and Host Services Group, VoiceAmerica™ /



World Talk Radio, LLC provides an internet radio and video platform for new, emerging and veteran media personalities to expand and monetize their business and brand in an online digital medium.