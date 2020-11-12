The Christina Silva Show Educating Our Veterans Live Joins the Voice America Variety Channel Wednesdays @ 1 PM Pacific

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2020 -- Experts from all industries agree to uncover the steps they took to manifest their ideas into profitable inventions on each episode. Each testimonial is infused with grit, gumption, and giving back that paves the pathway to continued success.



Christina possesses a compassionate ear and critical voice as a female Marine Corps Veteran and she assumes the responsibility of educating veterans about business development, resources, and forward strategies. As Founder of C2C Foundation (2015) https://www.Camies2civies.org, Christina is a natural-born philanthropist on a mission to help others adapt, overcome, and transform from their military "Camies 2 Civies." Tune in weekly to be encouraged by testimonials on the Voice America Variety Channel.



https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3992/the-christina-silva-show-educating-our-veterans-live



In Honor of the 245th Birthday of the United States Marine Corps, November 10, 2020, and as a Salute to Heroes during the 2020 Veterans Day Episode on November 11, 2020, live from Las Vegas Nevada at The Leatherneck Club, we will be amazed by the will, determination, and commitment our Marine Corps Manpower and Reserve Special Guest has demonstrated. Melvin Burch-Bynum exudes consistent Agility, Assimilation, and Admiration which are keywords that describe the character of an Iron Man. Educating Our Veterans Live is the call to action verbiage whereby we remember all that have ever served in the Armed Forces. Comprehension of rules, regulations, and rights are traits Major Melvin Burch-Bynum takes seriously. History, resolutions, and higher education are key to assimilating Major Burch-Bynum's professional career and his personal ambition of becoming an Iron Man II, the race many have been unable to complete. Making charitable moves in his hometown of Peoria, IL begins with "The Little Free Library" created in honor of Melvin's dear mother and his father inspires and admires his works in the community as well especially in the military. Change and equality coupled with earned benefits and family leave are what we look forward to in our Cammies 2 Civies. We will discover the role we must play with our right to vote and to become pioneers in our lives from a testimonial filled with Esprit De Corps #SemperFi



Sandra Rogers, Network Director and Senior Executive Producer at Voice America and World Talk Radio, LLC, says: "It is with patriotism and gratitude that we support our US Armed Forces members. We welcome educational programming such as The Christina Silva Show which highlights heroic stories on the Variety Channel."



About Christina Silva

Christina Silva is a United States Marine Corps Veteran of the Persian Gulf Era. Christina responds to the Call to Action for Equality on behalf of minority and under-represented classes and the masses as a Woman-In-Business, Military Advocate, and Female DAV Community of Heroes Awardee. She is a motivational speaker and a voice for the greater good. Christina delights in helping veterans redeem their VA Home Ownership benefit and promotes mental health awareness, gainful employment, and higher education. Christina is committed to volunteerism by serving active-duty military personnel, retirees, their families with over 20 years of contract consulting, event promotions, project management, real estate, and safety with emergency preparedness expertise.



Christina founded CRS Investments in 2002, CRS Productions in 2009, and her military private organization, Camies2Civies.org (C2C) Foundation in 2015 to "Give Back in The Way of Safety and Education." Christina inspires others to become their own boss. She enjoys human face-to-face contact in business and digital networking, especially motivating youth and seniors to learn from each other. Christina understands the success that military entrepreneurs can achieve when their spiritual, physical, mental, and social areas of life are synchronized. Join Christina and find your own Clean Riding Style. Each week, take advantage of learning something new and getting into gear from our accomplished subject matter expert guests.



If you have any questions about the show or are interested in advertising, please contact the Senior Executive Producer of the show, Sandra l Rogers at 480/553-5756 or Sandra.rogers@voiceamerica.com



About VoiceAmerica/World Talk Radio LLC

World Talk Radio, LLC is the world leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet-based talk radio and TV, delivering over 1,000 hours of programming weekly on its VoiceAmerica™ Network (http://www.voiceamerica.com) as well as live and on-demand video content on VoiceAmerica.TV (http://www.voiceamerica.tv). Featuring more than 200 hosts broadcasting to eight niche community-based channels: its flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, ™ , Empowerment, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, and the VoiceAmerica™ Influencers Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. VoiceAmerica™ /World Talk Radio, LLC is one of the pioneers in internet broadcasting, producing and syndicating online audio and video, offering an innovative, effective and comprehensive digital broadcast platform. Digital Publishing through its 20 years of broadcast and media experience along with our seasoned staff of Executive Producers, Production and Host Services Group, VoiceAmerica™ /



World Talk Radio, LLC provides an internet radio and video platform for new, emerging, and veteran media personalities to expand and monetize their business and brand in an online digital medium.



Keywords: US Military, USMC, USAF, USN, USAR, USCG, US Space Force, Veterans, Retirees, Disabled American Veterans, CRSC2C, Clean Riding Style, Motorcycles, Freedom, Educating Our Veterans, Christina Silva, Government, Federal, Benefits, VA Home Loan