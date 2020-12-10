The Christina Silva Show Educating Our Veterans Live Presents Creative Resiliency Solutions for the Holidays

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2020 -- The Christina Silva Show sparks innovation and delivers Creative Resiliency Solutions through an electrifying portal into the lives of trailblazing guests. As your Marine Corps Veteran Host, Christina is honored each week to share testimonies with special guests that add positive energy and new ideas for military listeners to consider during and after service. https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3992/the-christina-silva-show-educating-our-veterans-live .



Christina inspires others to volunteer, honor military families, and engage in their local communities to make a difference. Therefore, she founded CRS Investments in 2002, CRS Productions in 2009, and her military private organization, (C2C) Foundation in 2015 https://www.Camies2Civies.org to "Give Back in The Way of Safety and Education."



This week, we are honored to share an up close and professional interview with highly decorated, 37-year career United States Marine, Lieutenant General "Buck" Bedard, Retired. His awards and decorations include the Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit (with gold star in lieu of 2d award), Bronze Star (with Combat V), Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal with 18 Strike/Flight awards, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (with Combat V and 2 gold stars in lieu of subsequent awards), Army Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and the Combat Action Ribbon. Faith, Family, and the Fight are the most important values followed by the Code of Ethics and Esprit de Corps Marines are instilled with in service. General Bedard led over 45,000 Marines over the years and served his last role as the Deputy Commandant of Plans, Policies, and Operations until his retirement in 2005. General Bedard is honored to bring hope and change to the lives of wounded Marines and fellow Servicemen and Women from all branches and their families through the charitable mission and vision of https://www.nvoaf.org. During excursions for warriors the Nevada Outdoor Adventure Foundation creates resiliency solutions, camaraderie and a bond for a lifetime.



Additionally, LtGen "Buck" Bedard commends Tom "Ghost" Martin, a USMC Veteran who knows that Camaraderie saves lives too after his tour on active duty in the Marine Corps. As Director of the Leatherneck Club of Las Vegas, the theme of "continuous service" is embedded in the establishment. Ghost comments about his amazing former military staff and etiquette requiring that "All are welcome at The Leatherneck Club," especially to host meetings, weddings, and toasts to salute storytelling heroes in the museum-style bar and custom bunker. Marines bleed the same blood from their USMC Camies 2 Civies (Marines/Civilians) alike. The Leatherneck Club is conveniently located at 4360 W. Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas, Nevada and is home to many historical pieces of War Memorabilia; depicting the cost of freedom only Marines can pay. The rich stories of travail or triumph remind us that Marines are "Always Faithful. Stand with us; thank General "Buck" and Ghost for their voices. Please be invited to like and follow us by visiting https://www.facebook.com/Leatherneckba r. Join us in The Marine Corps League Detachment 186 or The Marine Riders to give back. Semper Fidelis



About Christina Silva

Christina Silva is a United States Marine Corps Veteran of the Persian Gulf Era. Christina responds to the Call to Action for Equality on behalf of minority and under-represented classes and the masses as a Woman-In-Business, Military Advocate, and Female DAV Community of Heroes Awardee. She is a motivational speaker and a voice for the greater good. Christina delights in helping veterans redeem their VA Home Ownership benefit and promotes mental health awareness, gainful employment, and higher education. Christina is committed to volunteerism by serving active duty military personnel, retirees, their families with over 20 years of contract consulting, event promotions, project management, real estate, and safety with emergency preparedness Christina founded CRS Investments in 2002, CRS Productions in 2009, and her military private organization, Camies2Civies.org (C2C) Foundation in 2015 to "Give Back in The Way of Safety and Education." Christina inspires others to become their own boss. She enjoys human face-to-face contact in business and digital networking, especially motivating youth and seniors to learn from each other. Christina understands the success that military entrepreneurs can achieve when their spiritual, physical, mental, and social areas of life are synchronized. Join Christina and find your own Clean Riding Style. Each week, take advantage of learning something new and getting into gear from our accomplished subject matter expert guests. Senior Executive Producer, Sandra Rogers at Voice America and World Talk Radio, LLC, says, "It is with patriotism and gratitude that we support our US Armed Forces members. We are honored to provide valorous content to the world such as The Christina Silva Show which highlights heroic stories on the Variety Channel." If you have any questions about how to become a sponsor, advertiser, or are interested in being a guest on The Christina Silva Show, please feel free to contact Sandra L. Rogers at (480) 553-5756 or Sandra.rogers@voiceamerica.com.



