The Christina Silva Show * Educating Our Veterans Live * Voice America Variety Channel Wednesdays @ 1 PM Pacific

The Christina Silva Show sparks innovation and delivers Creative Resiliency Solutions through an electrifying portal into the lives of trailblazing guests. As your Marine Corps Veteran Host, Christina is honored each week to share testimonies with special guests that add positive energy and new ideas for military listeners to consider during and after service. Experts from all industries story tell, goal set, and share their trials and triumph along with the values of giving back that helped to pave the pathway to their continued success.



Music heals, Arts depict emotion and Performance demonstrates unconditional love and forgiveness, while Writing and Reading breeds Growth, Knowledge and Wisdom. Higher Education is what we seek to promote by Educating Our Veterans Live along with the road to gainful employment, healthy attitudes, and adequate housing with resources shared on every episode of The Christina Silva Show.



Music heals, Arts depict emotion and Performance demonstrates unconditional love and forgiveness, while Writing and Reading breeds Growth, Knowledge and Wisdom. Higher Education is what we seek to promote by Educating Our Veterans Live along with the road to gainful employment, healthy attitudes, and adequate housing with resources shared on every episode of The Christina Silva Show.



This week, we are proud to welcome Country Music's Sweetheart, Heather Victorino, and although she is sweet, she is fiercely determined, committed to her aspirations, and knows the way to persevere by "Chasin' Dreams".



Heather Victorino is a powerhouse country singer and songwriter from a small town in Virginia. Her voice and range are incredible and her energy on stage is a sight to see. Heather has a way of captivating the audience with her voice and makes you feel as though she is only singing to you. This sweet Southern Belle is the definition of, the girl next door. Her humble and down to earth spirit will make you fall in love over and over again.



Heather is a 10-time nominated country artist, and winner of the 2019 and 2020 Artist of the Year, Josie Music Award and additional UMA Awards Album and EP of the Year for traditional Country Music. She has also won numerous awards, contests, and medals for her singing and songwriting. She claims she knew since the age of 4 she wanted to be a professional singer. As a singer songwriter, and musician, heather has performed for various venues including singing the national anthem for sports games and ceremonies; performing during SXSW at the famous Maggie Mae's; opening for Bryan white in the country music festival; touring, and performing for numerous local gigs and rodeos throughout the state of Texas. She played at some of the top honky tonks in Texas with monthly residencies at some of the hottest honky tonk spots in the state of Texas; including hill's cafe, little longhorn saloon, Riley's tavern, Saxxon Pub, brass tap, aero crafters, KB's BBQ, mesquite outfitters, lone star court, patsy's cowgirl cafe, Maggie Mae's, buck's backyard, amongst several other spots in Texas. She made her debut at crossroads country opry last December and has been invited back. Heather recently moved to Nashville, TN and is excited about playing at some of the hottest spots in town with her 6 piece band and showcasing her songwriting as well.



Heather Also Believes In Giving Back To The Community And Started A Children's Choir For A Local Orphanage While Living In Texas, As Well As Having Performed At Nursing Homes And Hospitals. Heather Released Her EP On November 11th, 2017 And Went On 2 Tours Last Year. She Will Be Releasing Her Next Single & Music Video in November and She will be Featured On The Cover Of FAME, A Global Fashion And Music Entertainment Magazine in November as well.



Executive Producer at Voice America and World Talk Radio, LLC, says: "It is with patriotism and gratitude that we support our US Armed Forces members. We welcome educational programming such as The Christina Silva Show which highlights heroic stories on the Variety Channel."



About Christina Silva

Christina Silva is a United States Marine Corps Veteran of the Persian Gulf Era. Christina responds to the Call to Action for Equality on behalf of minority and under-represented classes and the masses as a Woman-In-Business, Military Advocate, and Female DAV Community of Heroes Awardee. She is a motivational speaker and a voice for the greater good. Christina delights in helping veterans redeem their VA Home Ownership benefit and promotes mental health awareness, gainful employment, and higher education. Christina is committed to volunteerism by serving active duty military personnel, retirees, their families with over 20 years of contract consulting, event promotions, project management, real estate, and safety with emergency preparedness Christina founded CRS Investments in 2002, CRS Productions in 2009, and her military private organization, Camies2Civies.org (C2C) Foundation in 2015 to "Give Back in The Way of Safety and Education." Christina inspires others to become their own boss. She enjoys human face-to-face contact in business and digital networking, especially motivating youth and seniors to learn from each other. Christina understands the success that military entrepreneurs can achieve when their spiritual, physical, mental, and social areas of life are synchronized. Join Christina and find your own Clean Riding Style. Each week, take advantage of learning something new and getting into gear from our accomplished subject matter expert guests.



