"The Chrome Angel Murders: Blood Quantum," a Native American Digital Comic Book, Now on Kickstarter!

Grandview, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2020 -- A Native American digital comic, The Chrome Angel Murders: Blood Quantum is a shadowy murder mystery predicted to captivate readers around the world. A standard size, 32-page digital comic book, readers follow Detective Alex Calibourne on a bodyguard detail where he soon finds himself involved in a shadowy murder mystery and forced to fight mannedroids, biker punks, and many underworld scumbags.



Half Prairie Band Potawatomi Native, and half European-American, Detective Alex Calibourne's unique blood quantum allows him to be part of an elite organization specializing in cybernetic power armor. Ultimately torn between tribal warfare and chivalry, Detective Calibourne must fight through hordes of hackers, psychotic mannedroids, and corruption during an outbreak of cyberterrorism.



A retro style project with a 1980's and 1990's flavor, hard copies will be made available of this otherwise digital comic book. Artwork has been professionally done by cyberpunk artist Simeon Aston (co-creator of Metal Made Flesh), with the main story written by award-winning filmmaker Jason Turner. Combining concepts of blood quantum with cyberpunk tropes and transhumanism in a detective story, The Chrome Angel Murders: Blood Quantum promises to be a must-read comic in 2020.



Funds raised from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support The Chrome Angel Murders: Blood Quantum. The Chrome Angel Murders: Blood Quantum is expected to release in early October 2020.



The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/darktrainfilms/the-chrome-angel-murders-make-100

Supporters around the world can back The Chrome Angel Murders: Blood Quantum by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $10. But for a pledge of $20 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including digital copies of the comic book, variant book covers, and exclusive pinup artwork. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About The Chrome Angel Murders: Blood Quantum

The Chrome Angel Murders: Blood Quantum is the work of Jason Turner, a member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, a federally recognized tribe. Noticing a lack of Indigenous artists in the entertainment industry, Turner is a mission to change that trend by bringing a new chapter to a passion project he has been working on for years in this new Native American cyberpunk murder mystery.



Contact:



Contact Person: Andrea Dover

Company: SkatingCoachPro

City: Grandview

State: Missouri

Country: United States

Phone: 9132219654

Email: andreadover@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/darktrainfilms/the-chrome-angel-murders-make-100