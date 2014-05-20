The Chronicle of Casaara: Debut Novel by R.S. Embach Hailed "Fantasy Thrill Ride" by Fans. Can One Girl Prevent the Apocalypse….?

Papillion, NE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- While millions dream of publishing a book, most treat the endeavor with haste and cobble together a novel that will barely cut readers’ mustard. However, debut author R.S. Embach is bucking the trend with a diligently and carefully-crafted first release. So far, it’s stood up to readers’ scrutiny with gusto.



‘The Chronicle of Casaara’ is just one of many upcoming books by Embach, each trying to give the fantasy genre a new twist.



Synopsis:



A world in torment. An Absent Guardian. A girl led by Fate. Awakened in a forest with no recollection of her past, and led by ominous visions of the grave future of a dying world, Casaara must embark on an epic journey to prevent the encroaching apocalypse.



Together with her warrior allies Yoralt and Dharig, and youthful healer Euhn, she must race against the sands of time to secure the blessings of the seven Guardians of Creation before the evil heir to the heavenly throne claims them for himself - and the Spirit of Life is extinguished forever. Darkness is swallowing the light…



“The initial impact has been overwhelming,” says Embach, who makes his career in a local casino. “Fans have been calling it a “fantasy thrill ride” and praising my complex characters and vivid simulated words. These are the two areas I worked tirelessly to develop, so getting such good feedback about them is every author’s dream!”



Continuing, “When you’re self-published, readers always take a risk when deciding to buy your work. I do know that many authors who put themselves on the market fall short of readers’ expectations. My goal is to be different and write bold narratives of the same quality traditional publishing houses are producing. Early feedback shows I’m on the right track.”



In fact, since its release, the novel has averaged an impressive 4.5 stars among readers.



For example, Catherine Clontz comments, “The book keeps you interested and plays with your emotions. I was by turns happy, concerned, outraged, and more, which kept me up half the night reading (which is what I get for starting it in the evening). If you are a fan of Tolkien, you should enjoy this novel.”



Another reader was equally as impressed, adding, “It took me less than a week to read this amazing book. I was thoroughly impressed with the author's descriptive text which seemed to immerse you into Casaara's world. With each page I read, I fell more and more in love with each of the characters as they progressed in their journey and I could not wait to discover what happened next. The author does a great job with the fluidity through each chapter and keeps you guessing until the very end.”



‘The Chronicle of Casaara’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1o6GzRu. For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://www.rsembach.com.



About R.S. Embach

R.S. Embach is from Omaha, Nebraska and still has no real idea of what he wants to be when he ‘grows up’. He has always enjoyed creative writing, and has finally decided to write a book.



He currently has little time to write as he has a regular "day job" working at one of the local casinos, but ideally he would like to one day make it as a writer full time.