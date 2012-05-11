The Church Heard Around the World and With Ministers (Missionaries) Physically Taking the Pulpit to the People - Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2012 -- Several Ministers for the Universal Life Church World Headquarters provides missionary work and pilgrimages as part of their ministry. Being a Minister is not always about standing behind the pulpit, sometimes the job requires the Minister to take the pulpit to the people. Ministers perform missionary work here within the USA and throughout many countries and continents throughout the world.



Rev. Kelita Leroy, who resides in Florida with her partners in faith operates Kiki Faith Early Learning, Inc., Fishermen's Field Ministries and Kiki Pre-school, Inc., affiliate congregations of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters. With the help of Brother Michael and the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Rev Kelita opened an orphanage in Haiti this past March.



Rev. Daniel Chapin, Vice President for the Universal Life Church World Headquarters and founder of the International Coalition For Youth of Christ, beginning June 17th, 2012 will spend about a month inside a Mennonite Community near LaSalle, IL.. From mid-July through September or thereabouts, Rev. Daniel will travel about 75 miles east to Chicago, IL., where he will intern with Jesus People USA, a Christian Community of about 500. Rev. Daniel intends to continue his Saturday night radio show on the ULC Radio Network entitled: Universal Life Reverb throughout his travels.



Rev. Robert Steinmeyer, host for the ULC Radio Monday night 10PM est News and Talk Review, will be broadcasting live from Mexico on May 21st, Jamaica on May 28th and from Italy in June.



Let us each include these beautiful people in our prayers.



Have you considered a vocation in Ministry? The Universal Life Church World Headquarters offers real faith based ordination for thos looking to be real faith based Ministers. For more information: http://www.ulcnetwork.com