The Circuit Rider - A Universal Life Church Minister Riding High in the Saddle

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters and the Universal Life Church Radio Network Announce as follows:



Part music, part talk, but all heart, don't let his southern boy roots or gentle drawl fool you. What you are listening to is musical genius at its most basic level. Universal Life Church minister, and newest radio star, Ed Terry is anything but basic. This Captain and Pilot with USAirways, stays true to the lessons taught at his grandfather’s knee in rural North Carolina, where he was raised as a child. Gifted with not just a love of music and guitar by his mentor and grandfather, this was the catalyst that ignited a spark within this man to fall in love with all things artistic, and then use his talents to benefit others.



Inspired by the events of September 11th, 2001, when he found the passion he felt with flying and his career as a pilot suddenly undermined by people whose hearts were bent on the destruction of America, Ed Terry felt compelled to begin to give back by paying his blessings forward. Becoming ordained as a Universal Life Church World Headquarters minister on September 11th, 2011, the 10th anniversary of that day, was just one step.



Ed Terry, the author, whose novel published in 2009, “Windwalker”, an adventure of the sea and sailing, has dedicated some of the profits of book sales to Breast Cancer research. Ed Terry, the painter, who infuses color and vibrancy with every stroke of his brush, and Ed Terry, the musician who brings faith and a love of God with every note sung, has dedicated himself to helping the families of our fallen military through his support of Freedom Alliance Education as well as T.A.P.S.! And now, Ed Terry, the Faith Radio phenomenon, shares the passions he has for music and faith with the rest of America every Friday night at 9 PM, EST, on the Universal Life Church Radio Network.



Sharing home spun stories about issues of faith coupled with reflections of his childhood growing up in the south, and then sharing the spotlight with other musical talents would be wonderful in and of itself. But Ed goes one step further by infusing his message with the magic of that unique and special style of gospel music heard in the days of the early 20th century, when the local preacher in rural areas was often found riding from church to church on horseback. Ed Terry’s show every Friday night at 9PM EST is faith and country and gospel at it’s finest and is a “must listen to” treat.



For more information about “The Circuit Rider” and Ed Terry Music, you may contact Ed at the following:



Ed Terry

Ed Terry Music

1499 Alligator Loop Road

Merritt, NC 28556

252-745-3682



http://www.edterrymusic.com