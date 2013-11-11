The citizen.tv Mobile App Launches on iPhone to Provide Video Producers and Lovers a Truly Social Experience and $1.2m in Prizes!

Sevenoaks, Kent -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- The online video community platform, citizen.tv, today announced the release date of its long awaited iPhone app. With social features that far outweigh competitor apps such as Youtube and Viddy, citizen.tv is providing a truly social, mobile video experience whilst also giving content producers a shot at $1.2m worth of cash prizes.



With features ranging from the basics of messaging, commenting and sharing through to participating in the citizen.tv competitions, uploading and managing your videos and profile directly in the app, citizen.tv has created a feature rich, beautiful app that promises to shake up the mobile video market.



The citizen.tv app is an extension of the web platform that runs the largest online talent competition in the world with over $1.2m in cash prizes for video content producers every year. With a focus on high quality content, social interaction and collaborative tools for production teams, citizen.tv provides a refreshing option for video lovers around the globe.



Features of the app include:



- Access to the citizen.tv $1.2m talent competition;

- The ability to upload your videos directly though the app;

- The most enjoyable video browsing and viewing experience on a mobile device;

- Share, comment on and rate your favourite videos, whilst connecting with your favourite content producers;



“We’ve been working on our iPhone app for a long time, with the ultimate goal of creating the most beautiful social video experience on mobile. We strongly believe we’ve achieved that and we can’t wait for the world to finally see the app in action!” said Sean Fee, Chief Commercial Officer for citizen.tv.



The citizen.tv app will be available for free worldwide on the AppStore from the 11th of November 2013. New features and enhanced functionality will be added regularly so you always get the best of citizen.tv on the go.



Please visit www.citizentvapp.com for more information on the citizen.tv app, including videos and screenshots.



If you would like further information on the citizen.tv app, or you would like to schedule an interview please contact:



Jamil Velji (Digital Marketing Manager)

Email: jamil@citizen.tv



To download the app: http://citizentvapp.com



To access the media kit: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/prvi21kkgg8jmi7/W2JQnp5mtf