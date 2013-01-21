The City Apartment Book Celebrates New Redesign with Cooking Course Giveaway

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- To celebrate their brand new look, The City Apartment Book is offering an Italian cooking course in central London to the first person to book a week’s stay in one of their London apartments. The website now has a sleek and contemporary new design with an easier to navigate and much more user-friendly layout. It also has exciting additional new features including an events’ calendar, larger images of the apartments, maps, local area recommendations and books.



The City Apartment Book Ltd. is a small independent company offering luxury apartment rentals in cities and towns worldwide. The philosophy behind the company is to offer properties for people who enjoy staying at the heart of a city or town, without necessarily having to hire a car, and who like to be able to walk to local restaurants, shops and take advantage of cultural events taking place in their chosen destination. A large proportion of the properties are in major European cities, such as City apartments London, City apartments Paris and Rome, but The City Apartment Book also features some interesting properties in destinations further afield, including Marrakech, New York, Cape Town and Queenstown. For each destination, the events’ calendar enables potential clients to check cultural and other events taking place during their stay. Useful map links for each property also mean that the nearest metro and local sights can be checked easily.



With over 25 years of experience in luxury villa and apartment rentals, The City Apartment Book selects its properties carefully and take pride in offering a professional, yet personal and friendly service. The wide collection of superbly appointed city and town apartments are available for all travel requirements – from a romantic week- long getaway to an extended business trip. They also run a very successful luxury villa rentals’ company, “The Villa Book”,.



To get a glimpse at the new site design and to enter their celebration campaign for fabulous prizes, visit http://TheCityApartmentBook.com.



