The City Farm Expands Unique Country Store to Include Online Shopping

Somis, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Recently the U.S. Commerce Department reported that more than 50 million shoppers bought online in 2012, with 67% listing “more variety " as the reason. In addition, a recent study commissioned by Staples Canada revealed that two out three shoppers stated that finding gifts for everyone on their holiday shopping list is stressful. Approximately nine in ten noted that at least one person was so hard to buy for that they seemed “ungiftable ". With these trends in mind, The City Farm is now offering customers the chance to shop online for a variety of unique, charming products that appeal to men, women, children, and pets.



A company representative stated that, “The City Farm is a place where time stops. Filled with the aromas and scents of home, The City Farm is a culture of its own. We want to share our world with you. The farm is spread virtually through the creation of our City Farm products. They are originals, and are packaged full of texture, weight, color and fun for you, your family, your home and your critters. It is our mission to provide beautiful, quality products at affordable prices, with 10% of the proceeds and the devotion of our time going to charitable organizations. We don’t have a lot but we give with our hearts. "



The City Farm, which is is located in Somis, California, includes a beautiful 2,000 tree avocado orchard. It is home to 30 mini horses. The Farm also includes many other pets, a serene culture of its own, and a country store that offers one-of-a-kind, rustic products. Customers can shop in the physical store, or online. They can find items as diverse as charming dinnerware, vodka pasta sauce, or genuine antiques. The shop is also a country decor store that offers linens, kitchenware, and more.



Customers will also find jewelry, bags, and umbrellas. The City Farm offers a children's line that includes such crowd pleasers as the Tower of Time Handprint set, which allows parents to memorialize their little ones' handprints. Buyers can choose a Ready for Grandma suitcase, Time Teacher Clock, and more. There are also gifts for pet lovers. These include the Pampered Pet Food Dish, a variety of leashes and collars, and even Four Paws Pet Umbrellas.



"The City Farm is a place where city chic and country comfort combine to form a balanced lifestyle. We carry products for your home, your pets, and yourself. Our site also features inspiring blogs. Our pet blog offers training tips, and recommendations for paws, claws and hooves. The country cooking blog features recipes and guides to cooking the best wholesome, tasty country food. All are kitchen tested, with step by step instructions. Although you may not be with us at the ranch, we hope to give you a vicarious experience through our City Farm online exclusives.", explained a company spokesperson.



ABOUT THE CITY FARM

Owner Patty Grubman created The City Farm when she was searching for a quiet country setting that would balance her city life. The City Farm is located in a 2,000 tree avocado orchard in Somis, California. It includes mini horses, dogs, and other pets. The setting inspired her to open a store that let her share the beauty and charm of the rustic lifestyle, while offering unique products. She has expanded her business to include an inviting website where customers can shop, read a blog, get recipes, and more.