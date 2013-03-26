The Clay Lion: Compelling Time-Travel Novel Depicts Ever-Lasting Sibling Love.

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- In a unique literary experience, Amalie Jahn’s latest novel melds together the fictional world of time travel with the stark reality of love and loss. Culminating in a book unlike any other on the market, readers around the world are promised suspense, reflection and solace.



‘The Clay Lion’ proves that, no matter what life throws someone’s way, the deep power of love is truly timeless.



Synopsis:



The rules are simple. If you want to travel back in time, you need to be at least eighteen years old. You can only travel within your own lifespan for a maximum of six months. And above all else, you must never, ever, change the past. As Brooke Wallace faces existence without her beloved brother, his life cut short by a rare disease, she can think of only one solution – travel back in time to prevent his death.



However, her attempts at fixing the past challenge her to confront everything she believes to be true about herself. And ultimately, she is forced to discover whether or not we can ever truly be in charge of our own destiny.



As the author explains, her narrative holds special appeal to those who understand the unbreakable bond of siblings.



“The Clay Lion will resonate with anyone who has ever been a part of a family and has felt the love of a sibling. Its themes are universal,” says Jahn.



Continuing, “The Clay Lion deals with the death of a family member through the eyes of a teenager. Families that have lost a child will find solace in the pages of the story. The time travel adds a layer of excitement and interest to the book that make this novel noteworthy.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“The Clay Lion will have you laughing and crying (even on the same page at times). Each chapter pulls you even further into Brooke's life and thoughts and leaves you wanting to learn more about her adventures. This story will warm your heart and make you squeeze your loved ones a little harder after completing this sweet story!” says C. Victor, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader was equally as impressed, saying, “The Clay Lion is heartfelt, sad, beautiful, and completely engrossing! It's a story about the bond between siblings, a family's love, and a time traveling adventure. Once you pick it up, you won't be able to put it down!”



‘The Clay Lion’, published by BERMLORD, is available now: http://amzn.to/YDJGBL



For more information, visit the book’s official website: http://www.theclaylion.com



About Amalie Jahn

Writing has always been an important part of the author's life. As a child, she loved writing fiction stories and won a literary award for a short story she wrote in seventh grade. Fiction writing of her youth gave way to the dreaded five paragraph essay as she entered high school and college. Eventually, she transitioned to lesson plan writing as she began a career as an elementary school teacher. When she became a stay-at-home mom, she started an online blog to document the life of her children. And also found herself writing, many, many to-do lists. On one of those to-do lists, she included "write a novel." After being encouraged by family and friends, she was finally able to cross it off her list, coming full circle to complete her first fiction novel in 2013. She currently lives in North Carolina with her husband and two children.