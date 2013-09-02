The Cleveland Pet Expo Offers Special Tips for Attendees and Their Pet Friends

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- Pet lovers in the Cleveland area should get their four-legged friends ready for the 2013 Cleveland Pet Expo, Saturday, September 7, 2013 at the Cleveland Convention Center. This free, indoor event attracts thousands of pet lovers looking to enjoy a day out with their furry, feathered or reptilian pals!



From 10 AM to 6 PM, the expo will be packed with an abundance of local and nationally recognized veterinarians, groomers, trainers, retailers and organizations primarily geared towards pet lovers. Whether you’d like to learn, shop, play, or adopt, this is an event you won’t want to miss!



Shorty Rossi, star of ‘Pit Boss’ on Animal Planet and Official Spokesperson for Amazing Pet Expos in 2013, will make an appearance with his popular canine sidekick, Hercules. As Rossi’s star has continued to rise, it’s only managed to allow him to make a bigger difference for his special passion: championing the cause of pit bulls. Not only will he be available for pictures and autographs all day, he’ll share how you can become an advocate for animals and help make a difference as well.



No doubt about it, these expos are CROWDED. As with any event that attracts large crowds, we’ve found that people who prepare for the expo tend to have a much better experience. Here are some valuable tips from the team at Amazing Pet Expos to help ensure that our guests have the best day possible:



1. Only bring your pet along if it is well behaved, non-aggressive and doesn’t get stressed out in crowded, stimulating and noisy situations. There are all kinds of other animals, small children, wheelchairs and lots of people at the event. Your pet will be exposed to dogs barking, people speaking loudly on microphones, crowds clapping and attendees cheering. You know your pet best, so please use your best judgment to make sure that your pet will enjoy the expo just as much as you will.



2. While we have a number of staff members who are always carefully watching the crowds and pets to ensure everyone stays safe, it only takes a second for a dog bite to occur. Please review safe dog (and all pets, for that matter) greeting behaviors with your children before attending the show. Remind your child to always ask the owner’s permission to pet an animal, allow the calm pet to sniff their hands and then they should gently pet the animal’s chest, chin or back (not the top of its head), speaking calmly and quietly to the pet. Children should never “stare down” a dog, jump on it, grab it from behind or scream at it. If a dog is hyper and won’t sit for the owner, walk away and don’t allow your child to pet the dog. Sometimes the most well behaved pets can be startled, especially if they are already over-stimulated from such an exciting event.



3. A few rules for bringing pets: Your pet must be current on all shots or you should plan to have your pet’s immunizations updated at the event; low-cost vaccinations and micro-chipping are offered on-site. The immunization requirement only applies to dogs, cats and ferrets. A rabies tag is acceptable as proof of immunization, as are blood titer results for those pet owners who don’t immunize annually. Dogs must be on a fixed lead or a locked retractable lead, no longer than 6 feet, at all times. No female pets in heat can attend. You’ll be required to sign a pet waiver at the entrance, but you can avoid waiting in line by visiting the Cleveland Pet Expo website to fill your pet waiver form out in advance.



4. Once inside, stop by the prize entry table to register for awesome giveaways and prizes from an abundance of exhibitors. Does your pet have an amazing talent or enjoy being the center of attention? Make sure to enter them in the pet talent and costume contests. These popular events (and the great winning prize packages) draw a large crowd!



5. Bring cash. There are many opportunities for shopping and donations and some rescue groups may not accept credit cards. There is an ATM on site as well.



6. The Cleveland Pet Expo program includes all the vendor names and locations, a map of the show floor, as well as the full schedule of events and activities at the expo. You’ll be offered one at the entrance so make sure that you pick up your copy!



7. If you are interested in adopting a pet, the Mega-Adoption area could be just what you’re looking for, plus the majority of rescue groups have pets in their booths too. Hundreds of pets will be available for adoption.



8. High traffic events for the day will be the presentations and meet and greet for Shorty Rossi, the agility course, as well as the entertainment stage. You may want to take a moment before the event or once you arrive, to review the show program so that you have a general idea of how you want to spend your time at the expo.



9. Take note of the pet-potty areas located indoors. There will be pet clean-up teams at the event but you’ll also be given bags for your pet’s waste pick-up when you enter. Please be kind and pick up after your pet.



10. Pet water stations will be scattered throughout the expo so that your excited companion doesn’t get dehydrated. These are communal bowls, so if you have a puppy or elderly pet, please keep it safe and bring a travel or disposable bowl for their use.



11. This a large event. If your pets breed can’t tolerate this kind of exertion, (for example, English Bulldogs), please plan to bring a stroller or wagon for them. While the event is indoor and air-conditioned, it is still a lot of exercise for breeds that don’t handle heat or exercise well.



12. Pace yourself! It's a long day and there are many things to see. Make sure you take periodic breaks and give your pet a chance to rest - or step out of the expo for a few moments of quiet - if you plan to stay all day.



13. Many exhibitors offer some sort of treat for pets. If your pet has a sensitive stomach or is super excited, you may want to consider allowing your pet one or two treats and then allowing her/him to enjoy the rest at home. We see a lot of dogs gobble up as many treats as possible only to - ahem - have them up a few hours later.



14. If you have a small or tiny dog, you may want to be prepared to either carry it or have a stroller available. There are so many large and extra-large dogs at the expo that some small pet owners feel overwhelmed. Beware; little fur-babies may unintentionally get stepped on.



15. If you are attending the expo with the intent of adopting a new family member, you may want to bring a crate or some sort of car restraint. If you don’t have one, be prepared to purchase something along those lines at the show. People ask at each show if we have any boxes or crates that they can have/borrow. We don’t and cages/pet carriers may sell out. So either bring one with you or plan to arrive extra early so that you can make sure that a pet restraint is available for purchase.



The Cleveland Pet Expo is organized by Amazing Pet Expos, which currently produces more than 39 pet expos around the country; all of them indoors and free to the general public.



For more information, including a complete schedule of events and directions, visit http://www.amazingpetexpocleveland.com/ or www.facebook.com/Clevelandpetexpo or call us toll free at 1.800.977.3609