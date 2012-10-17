The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Investor Alert: Investigation over Executive Compensation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) was announced concerning whether certain officers and directors of The Clorox Company their fiduciary duties by paying certain top officials at The Clorox Company excessive compensation.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain directors and officers of The Clorox Company harmed the company by agreeing to pay certain of The Clorox Company’s senior officers and executives excessive compensation.



The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $5.23 billion for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2011 to over $5.46 billion for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012.



Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) grew from as low as $46.78 per share in March 2009 to as high as $74.00 on October 10, 2012.



However, its Net Income declined from $557 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2011 to $541.00 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012.



The Total compensation of certain top officials grew between its fiscal year 2011 and 2012. For instance, the Chairman and CEO’s pay rose from over $9.17 million in 2011 to over $11.45 million in 2012, and the Executive VP and COO’s compensation increased from over $2.99 million in 2011 to over $5.75 million in 2012.



On October 16, 2012, NYSE:CLX shares closed at $74.86 per share.



