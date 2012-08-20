The CNC Machining Marketplace to Boost Manufacturing Output in Nebraska

Oxford, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2012 -- Businesses across the Cornhusker State are learning about a little grassroots movement that taking shape across the Midwest and spreading throughout the country in support of machine shops and sheet metal fabricators at http://www.mfgpartners.net/sheet-metal-fabricators The movement was established by MFGpartners.net to promote U.S. manufacturers by helping companies find suitable factories in the United States to custom make various parts and components for numerous applications.



According to Glen Mossman, spokesperson for the American Machine Shops Network (AMSN) the company launched its Nebraska manufacturing campaign to reach out to local businesses and organizations sourcing for machining, molding and sheet metal fabrication services at http://www.mfgpartners.net/sheet-metal-fabrication Mossman said AMSN is attracting businesses in Lincoln, Omaha, Bellevue, Grand Island, Fremont, Hasting, North Platte, Kearney, Norfolk, Columbus as well as companies in other cities across the Cornhusker State sourcing for made-to-order metal and/or plastic products manufactured to customer specs.



“Every day companies in the U.S. and beyond are utilizing the RFQ (request for quote) services provided by the American Machine Shops Network to compare the fees, services and capabilities of machining facilities, fabricators, specialty jobbing shops, foundries, plastic mold manufacturers and other custom manufacturing services,” said Mossman. He added, “MFGpartners.net introduces businesses every day to suitable suppliers quality-approved by AMSN offering a broad array of services from industrial machine balancing, surface grinding, welding, tooling and custom parts production to complete molded parts, castings, precision components and rapid prototyping services at http://www.mfgpartners.net/rapid-prototyping-services”



Nebraska companies can now submit drawings to U.S. manufacturers to compare prices and services at http://www.MFGpartners.net/rfq.html



About MFGpartners / AMSN

MFGpartners.net (http://www.MFGpartners.net) is owned and operated by American Machine Shops Network (AMSN). The company specializes in promoting US-based manufacturers of machined parts, fabricated components, precision products and molds. AMSN is the largest network of custom manufacturers in the USA designed to help companies, engineers and others find the most suitable vendors specializing in CNC machining, fabrication, molding, prototyping and other contract manufacturing services.



This news release was distributed by IndustrialPR.net