The Cochran Firm’s Memphis, TN Location Offers Free Consultations for Area Residents In Need of a Social Security Attorney

Memphis, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2011 -- For many people, the time required to wait for Social Security benefits to start coming in can be extremely stressful, both emotionally and financially. In addition, trying to file a claim or appeal a denial of benefits can be extremely difficult without proper legal assistance.



In an effort to help Memphis residents with their social security disability claims, The Cochran Firm’s Memphis Location is offering free consultations for both new and previously denied claims.



The Cochran Firm, founded by the late Johnnie Cochran in 1983, has helped thousands of clients get the benefits they deserve. To help celebrate the opening of its newest office, the firm is offering a free consultation for residents considering in need of a Memphis disability lawyer.



“The Cochran Firm's Social Security disability lawyers in Memphis strive to get our clients the Social Security disability benefits they deserve,” their website explain, adding that the firm has created state of the art service centers to prepare the best case files for its clients.



All clients of The Cochran Firm are appointed a highly skilled Memphis disability lawyer who guides them throughout the filing process, including the attendance of hearings. With over 25 locations nationwide, one would expect The Cochran Firm has the knowledge and experience to In addition, the Cochran Firm has the national strength of over 20 offices spread across the country and has the local knowledge of courts, procedures and policies that only local attorneys who work and reside locally can provide.



For people who need a social security disability lawyer, Memphis based The Cochran firm strives hard to fight for each and every client they serve. As part of their commitment to outstanding customer service, lawyers from the firm stay in touch with their clients throughout the often lengthy disability claims process.



“We contact our clients regularly to provide whatever updates are available. If you have a question, call or email us any time, day or night. We are waiting to answer your call 24/7.”



Using the website to arrange for a free consultation is easy: potential clients need visit the website and fill out their contact information. For those needing an SSI lawyer, Memphis TN based The Cochran Firm is here to help.



About The Cochran Firm

The Cochran Firm was founded by Johnnie Cochran in 1983 and provides legal assistance regarding social security disability. The Cochran Firm offers experienced social security lawyers at over 25 firms across the country, including its newest location in Memphis, TN. The Memphis firm is currently offering a free consultation to anyone seeking legal aid for their social security claims. For more information about The Cochran Firm, please call (901) 209-5383 or visit http://disabilitylawyerinmemphis.com/. The firm is located at 40 S Main St # 1700, Memphis, TN 38103.