The Coffee Dock - New Espresso Stand Opening in Suquamish

Suquamish, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- Commuters traveling along Miller Bay Road between Kingston and Suquamish have something new to look forward to this Fall season: a new place to stop and get a quick espresso or cup of coffee!



The Coffee Dock, a cute little stand located at Island View Marina, will begin serving customers this month. The owner, Jessica Bouzourene, who previously served Espresso at Monorail Espresso in downtown Seattle, hopes her coffee expertise will be a welcome addition to Kitsap residents' commute.



“I've always wanted to open my own stand,” Jessica said. “Having recently relocated to Kitsap County, I love the area and think this location is perfect. I hope local residents will stop by and try my drinks.”



The Coffee Dock, located at 20622 Miller Bay Road, will be selling all kinds of coffee, espresso, and smoothie drinks, and will also feature pastries from Sluy's Bakery in Poulsbo, as well as Sweet Dahlia's in Kingston.



The hours of operation will be 5am to 6pm, so if you are driving by during any of those hours, stop in and give The Coffee Dock a try.



The Coffee Dock's official website is at http://www.kitsapcoffeedock.com



You can also follow The Coffee Dock on twitter at

http://twitter.com/kitsapcoffee or on Facebook at

http://facebook.com/thecoffeedock