The Cohen Luxury Team Are Building Amazing New Sites for Luxury Real Estate in Miami

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- The Cohen Luxury Team at ONE Sotheby's International Realty provides agents dedicated to ensuring that everyone who chooses to invest with them gets only the very best quality. Even as the major economies of the world continue to fluctuate, the market of luxury real estate has remained strong, consistently showing an upward trend in development. A top twenty search ranking supports such findings.



Miami real estate is continuing to climb in value, and the time left for investing in development at an affordable rate is starting to run out. Bal Harbour provides investors with stunning opportunities to invest. Fabulous Oceana residences provide not only top quality condos, but also financial potentual difficult to realize anywhere else.



In regard to the expanding market of real estate, the Cohen Team boast much expertise and knowledge through their experience dealing with various projects, marketing, sales and most importantly, interaction with customers. That expertise and knowledge, combined with a commendable dedication to customer service, have enabled them to build an impressive list of greatly satisfied customers who to continue rely on them for their services



Offering on-site expertise in locations such as Ocean Two Sunny Isles , the team has developed a sharp recognition for potential real estate deals as well as adapting to meet the individual needs and desires of different clients.



About The Cohen Luxury Team

The Cohen Luxury Team at ONE Sotheby's International Realty strives to provide help and guidance to those with an interest in purchasing and selling luxury real estate. Their focus is on luxury condos, new construction properties such as the Porsche Design Tower, Jade Signature and Mansions of Acqualina and other high quality residences. Exhibiting a lengthy and varied list of commercial and investment properties, the team prides itself on its ability to adhere to their clients’ needs and its complete dedication to offering an unbeatable standard of service. All of the agents within the company are also fluent in both English and Spanish and are eager to embrace all opportunities to work alongside various sellers and buyers.



To see what you can gain from the services offered at their new sites, and learn more about a foundation that has been built on client satisfaction, and a dedication to the world of real estate, visit http://cohenteamluxuryrealestate.com/