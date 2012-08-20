The College Unicorn: U.S Author Helps College Students Avoid Majoring in Debt

Black River Falls, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2012 -- Open Mind Enterprises, LLC. today announced the recent release of "The College Unicorn: Exposing The Myth of College and Career Planning," a book that guides parents of pre-college teens to better returns on their education investment.



It's a timely companion for navigating through today’s college and career planning challenges.



The book debunks the myth of a degree automatically equaling career success and gives readers a proven path to landing in the top 10% of post college earners.



“In an economic climate where seniors are getting their social security benefits garnished for student loans and overall student debt is over a trillion dollars, we felt compelled to provide a potential solution”, explains author William Roberts.



Continuing, “Career planning now takes time, focus and requires a huge amount of information on current trends. If people are not aware of the importance of this planning, they’ll never succeed.”



Since its release, the book has garnered rave reviews.



“It's a quick read, packed full of useful advice for anyone considering going to college. The "Optimal Career" system is what makes it a must read for any parent (or grandparent) with a pre-college teen,” says Kevin Miles, who reviewed the book on Amazon.com.



As a digital accompaniment to the book, Roberts has also developed an intuitive online ‘Lifestyle Calculator’. The tool allows students to see if their planned career course will match up with their personal needs, by determining how much money they’ll need to support their lifestyle.



The College Unicorn: Exposing The Myth of College and Career Planning, published by Open Mind Enterprises, LLC., is available now from Amazon.com.



For more information, please visit the Author’s official website. His progress can also be followed on Twitter.



About the Authors: William Roberts

William Roberts (born 1979) is a career expert and education activist. He regularly publishes articles on personal branding, marketing, sales, college, and career advice. Before becoming a writer, William managed an online publishing company, a marketing agency, and his own hosting/web company.



Anthony Meister, an engineer and regional manager at both small and Fortune 500 companies. In his off time he enjoys white-water kayaking, mountain biking, and trail running. Anthony holds a BS degree in civil engineering from Northern Arizona University.