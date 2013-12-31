Recently published research from Strategic Defence Intelligence, "The Colombian Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- This report provides analysis on competitive benchmarking along with top companies active across the Colombia defense industry. It features insights into the recent activity and strategic initiatives of key public sector companies that support the industry. The information is divided into sections such as company overview, products and services and alliances, to give the reader an understanding of the business environment in which the defense industry operates.
Summary
SDI's "The Colombian Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the top companies of the defense industry in Colombia.
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The Colombian defense industry is largely dependent on arms imports from foreign OEMs, as the country has minimal production and export capabilities due to its manufacturing and technological limitations. Domestic firms supply low technology military needs, whereas advanced technology defense systems are supplied by foreign OEMs.
Reasons to Get This Report
"The Colombian Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile" allows you to:
- Gain insight into the competitive landscape of the Colombia defense industry.
- Identify top companies in the Colombia defense industry along with profiles of those companies.
- Analyse the activity of key defense companies (both domestic and foreign), together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Industria Militar, Sudamin Aeronautica y Defensa S.A, Cotecmar
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