The Combined Market for Variable Valve Timing Market and Start-Stop Systems Is Expected to Be Worth 88.8 Million Units and $9.8 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- The report, "Variable Valve Timing (Cam phasing, Variable Valve Actuation (VVA)) and Start-Stop Systems (Direct Starter, Enhanced Starter, Belt-driven Alternator Starter (BAS), Integrated Starter Generator (ISG)) Market Global Trends and Forecast By Technology and Geography To 2018" defines and segments the global VVT and Start-Stop systems market with analysis and forecasting of the global volume and revenue. The market for VVT systems is estimated to reach 53.1 million units with revenue of $6.4 billion in 2018 while start-stop systems market is expected to grow to 35.7 million units with revenue of $3.4 billion by 2018.



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Mature VVT and Growing Start-Stop market in the European Region



European automobile companies have always adopted new technologies and advancements that help in meeting stringent environmental and performance requirements. VVTs popularity in the European market is at a high in gasoline engines, while the system’s applications in diesel engines is set to grow at a fast pace. Car makers such as Ford and Toyota are emphasizing on the use of these technologies in their engines to keep up with the tightening emission norms. Start-Stop systems are a relatively new technology when compared to VVT, but is gaining momentum and is expected to be a common-place technology by 2018. The market conditions in the region have stabilized after the recent meltdown and presents opportunities for the late entrants in the market to capitalize on the weakened conditions.



Asia-Pacific: Injecting volumes into the market



The Asia-Pacific region is the largest automobile producing region in the world with more than 34 million passenger cars produced in the region over the year 2012. This figure is expected to reach 56 million by the end of 2018. The region is constituted mainly of developing nations with demand for low-cost vehicles. Thus, the market for variable valve timing systems in the region is dominated by the cam-phasing units. The start-stop systems market in the region is expected to be heavily dominated by the enhanced starter generator technology accounting for a majority share. The VVT & start-stop systems market revenue in the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at highest CAGR of 15.94% from 2013 to 2018. Asia-Pacific is a region where the technology’s penetrations are low but due to the enormous size of the target industry in the region, Asia-Pacific emerges as the market driver. The Asia-Pacific market is driven majorly by the demand for small fuel-efficient cars that are not only easy on the pocket when purchased, but also come with low running costs and both VVT & start-stop systems can find application in these conditions and hence high volume and revenue growth is expected from the region.



North-America: Small but fast



The North-American market is a fast paced market for both the technologies. The market for VVT systems in the region stands at par with its European counterpart while that for start-stop systems is lower. The region represents a market of opportunity with the economy gaining back its glory after the recession. Mexico has proven to be a dream destination for most companies willing to enter the Latin American market. The country has become the hub from where many companies are catering to the demands of the Latin America market.



The report encompasses VVT and Start-Stop systems market in terms of volumes of installation (000 units) and revenue ($million) across regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (ROW). It explains the qualitative and quantitative aspects of VVT and start-stop systems with respect to technologies. The VVT market has also been described based on fuel types. All the market forecasts and estimations have been made for the years 2011 to 2018.



This report also shows an overview of the technical as well as other important aspects of the VVT and start/stop systems market. It includes the value chain, Porter’s five forces analysis, competitive landscape, and company profiles of major players in the market for both the technologies.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT



The global Variable Valve Timing and Start-Stop systems market have been analyzed in terms of volume (‘000 Units) and revenue ($million.



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