"The Commercial Aircraft Market 2013-2023" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the global commercial aircraft industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast global industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
"The Global Commercial Aircraft Market 2013-2023" offers the reader detailed analysis of the global commercial aircraft market over the next ten years, alongside potential market opportunities to enter the industry, using detailed market size forecasts.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The global commercial aircraft sector is expected to experience a slow and stable growth during the forecast period. Airline companies around the world are expected to procure approximately 34000 airplanes during the 2011-2031 periods according to Boeing's estimates. The commercial aircraft market grows parallel to the civil aviation markets across all major countries. With the civil aviation market improving steadily following the recent economic recession, the airline companies are spending significantly to replace their ageing aircraft fleets. Additionally, the expansion plans of airlines from major emerging markets of the Asia Pacific region, the Middle East, and Europe has initiated a series of contracts for aircrafts of various types during the last few years. The global air traffic has also grown substantially with the surge in the number of passengers preferring air travel. These factors are therefore expected to cumulatively drive the commercial aircraft market during the forecast period.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
"The Global Commercial Aircraft Market 2013-2023" provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2023, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides detailed analysis of the market for commercial aircraft during 2013-2023, including the factors that influence why countries are investing or cutting aircraft expenditure. It provides detailed expectations of growth rates and projected total expenditure.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Airbus S.A.S., Boeing, Commercial Aircraft of China, Ltd., United Aircraft Corporation, Bombardier, Inc, Embraer
