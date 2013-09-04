The Commitments London Cast Leaves Doyle as Biggest Name on Posters

Bidwell, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- The London run of the new West End show The Commitments is next month and, true to the nature of the show (the book and the film), the cast have only just been announced. True to itself it is mainly full of West End first timers.



Written by Roddy Doyle the story is set in Dublin and is about how a bunch of working-class no-hopers get together to form a soul band. The film put songs like “Mustang Sally”, “In the Midnight Hour” and “Mr Pitiful” back on the playlists and spawned a generation of new tribute bands.



The main man will be Denis Grindel as Jimmy Rabbitte. For this ex- law graduate turned drama student this will be his first West End show. He will be joined by West End debutants Sarah O’Connor, Stephanie McKeon and Jessica Cervi.



But there are a few recognisable faces: Killian Donnelly, who plays Deco, is the most experienced member of the cast with a CV that includes The Phantom of the Opera and Les Miserables.



“Many shows on London’ West End are sold on the strength of the actors involved” says Simon Harding of Theatre Breaks “but The Commitments is a very special show, close to the hearts of many people who grew up with the music and the film and people will come and see it from all over the country: no matter who is in it”



The Commitments Theatre Breaks are now on sale with a variety of travel, accommodation and package options. Prices start from just £55 per person based on 2 people shareing a twin/double room.



Theatre Breaks is a family owned company that has promoted London theatre for over 30 years.



Press Contact:

Simon Harding

0203 2871808

Simon.harding@theatrebreaks.com

http://www.theatrebreaks.com