The Common Man: Author Melvin Valkner Sets out to 'Save' American Dream & Revive Constitutional Republic, Through Compelling Autobiography

Kalamazoo, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Having served in Vietnam, faced insurmountable loss, accepted Christ and even joined the Tea Party – Melvin Valkner has a unique and authoritative view on wider society. While a maverick in his own right, Valkner is also deeply concerned with the threat to the American Dream and the Constitutional Republic. In an effort to empower the ‘common man’ to sit up, take action and make the nation great again, Valkner has compiled his life story and inspiration into a bold new autobiography.



Everything is exposed in ‘The Common Man: God - Home – Country’. With the story starting in an America where freedom prevailed and opportunities came in abundance, readers will become acutely aware how different life today really is. Above all, Valkner’s wisdom calls all into action to fix the kinks in society, politics and the economy.



Synopsis:



The American Dream is fading fast. Everyone senses it, but it seems no one knows what to do about it – until now. THE COMMON MAN is an entertaining and remarkable book. But this is not dry academic research. This is one of those books you can't put down, absorbing and inspiring, woven together by the thread of life. It is the, “If experience is the best teacher, I should be President by now,” type of book.



After giving some childhood background, God & Home, the first section, begins with recounting the futility of my service in the Vietnam War, coming home disillusioned, using drugs and groping for the meaning of life. Graduating from college in Political Science and Philosophy, I set out to find truth at any cost.



After the successive deaths of a good friend, father, brother and newborn son I accepted Christ - that was the easy part. Even as I committed myself to my family and a financial career the agony of job losses and business setbacks led me to seek a deeper relationship with God. I read the Bible through in its entirety year after year, more than 30 times now, and compared it to the Koran finding the unexpected.



In God & Country, the second section, I joined the Tea Party. As I lay very still in bed after a vivid dream night, God asked, “Are you ready to go to Washington?” Learning the core issues of our nation's decline, I was shocked to learn how far our Constitutional Republic has strayed from the precepts of the Founding Fathers. Not only is our individual liberty at risk, but the future of the world is in peril.



Leaning on my financial background and Biblical knowledge, I found two multi-faceted “smoking guns” in the hands of Democrats and Republicans that, unintentionally or otherwise, are killing The American Dream.



Again, this is not dry academic research, but a book filled with engaging, fact-filled, interesting stories that has the twists and turns of a great novel - except this is all true. Think of it like good dinner conversation.



There's no time to waste. Are you ready to turn on the light? Invest in your future. Invest in THE COMMON MAN today.



“The 1950s was a wonderful time to grow up; literally anything was possible. Man was getting ready to land on the moon, youths had developed their own unique sub-sector of culture and the Government was engaged in a two-way river of respect with the people. How very different life today is,” says Valkner.



Continuing, “After growing up, having many exhilarating experiences but also living through some of life’s worst – I set out to find the truth at any cost. This book is that truth, as well as an action plan for what we can do to save a nation whose decline risks becoming irreversible. All I can now do is urge people to buy the book, see it for themselves and join me in spreading the word.”



Valkner is confident that his book will appeal to readers of all ages.



“Whether you’re young, old, a poor student, a successful businessman, Republican, Democrat – you’ll learn something new. Ultimately, we’re all Citizens and hold responsibility for our nation’s direction. While the book divulges many of my personal allegiances, the message is accessible by anyone. Read it; it could just change your life – and ours,” he adds.



With a need for society to act without delay, all are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘The Common Man: God - Home – Country’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1mqWtWT.



About Melvin Valkner

Melvin Valkner, CPA is a life-long resident of the Kalamazoo, Michigan area. After serving in the U.S. Army with tours in Vietnam and Germany, he attended Western Michigan University (WMU) graduating with the double majors of political science and philosophy. Returning to WMU for two more years of business and accounting classes he eventually became a CPA and tax professional.



Leaving public accounting he became a healthcare administrator, financial executive in manufacturing, education and service industries, entrepreneur and author. He is a former First Vice-Chairman of the U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan (USTPM.org), Michigan's affiliate of the national Constitution Party.



THE COMMON MAN is dedicated to restoring The American Dream.