The company provides jumper and party rentals for all party occasions

Santa Clara, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- The Jumper Guys, the company based in San Jose, offers a range of jumpers and party rentals for all party occasions. A wide variety of jumpers are provided by the company. In addition, concession stands, tables and chairs etc. are also available for rent from the company. Different types of combo jumpers, bounce houses, water slides etc. are some of the products rented out by The Jumper Guys.



The company claims that the economical prices of the party essentials offered by them would help their customers make huge savings. The jump house rental, San Jose, states, “We are the experts in handling needs of San Jose residents when it comes to Jumpers, Bouncy Castles and Water Slides that will make your child’s next party a huge success. We have many attractive packages for our customers so that they can make huge savings on these party essentials.”



The jump house rental San Jose includes 4 in 1 combo bounce houses, 5 in 1 combo jumpers, 7 in 1 combo jumpers, water slides, concession stands etc. With the combo jumpers, kids can jump, shoot, slide as well as climb. The 5 in one combo has the added feature of two basketball hoops. In addition to these funky jump houses, the traditional jump houses are also available. These rentals come in the dry as well as wet categories.



Some of the popular jumper combo houses are classic combo, Toy Story combo, Spongebob Combo, Ninja Turtles Combo, Happy Birthday Combo etc. Popcorn machine, snowcone machine, margarita machine etc. are some of the concession stands that the company rents out apart from tables and chairs. The service area of the company includes San Jose, Santa Clara, Cupertino, Fremont, Willow Glen, Morgan Hill etc.



The company also provides a weekday special offer as well. For more information about the Jumper Guys, visit http://www.thejumperguys.org.



About The Jumper Guys

