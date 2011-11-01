Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2011 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Competition and Development Strategy of Rice Processing Industry in China market report to its offering



The annual rice grain ration consumption of Chinese residents is about 100 million MT. In 2010 rice grain ration consumption reached 93.45 million MT, accounting for 51.39% of the domestic grain ration consumption, rising by 3.81% on the basis of 2010.The rising status of rice consumption promotes the improvement of rice processing level, the fast expansion of market capacity and the rapid change of market structure. The market share of medium and small enterprises decreased to less than 20% from 85% in 2000, while the production of rice processing companies above designated size increased to 82.44 million MT in2010 from 15 million MT in 2000, achieving an average growth rate of 18.6%, especially in recent two years, their annual growth rate was above 30%.



The market value of above scale enterprises have increased tenfold from RMB 26.7 billion in 2000 to RMB 280.3 billion in 2010, reaching a compound annual growth rate of 26.5%.Above scale rice processing has become one of the fastest growing industries of China's agricultural and sideline products processing sector. Especially in recent two years, COFCO, Yihai Group and China Grain Reserves Corporation entered into China rice processing industry, which made the competition more intense and brought about the comparatively high paddy prices and low rice prices, quite a few medium and small rice processing enterprises got into troubles.What is the current competition of rice processing industry? How will the industry develop? How the rice processing enterprises cope with the situation?Under the survey on the market evolution of the past ten years, combining the development status of macro-economy, the report answers the mentioned questions in detail and provides effective decision-making reference for business enterprises, trade institutions, investment organizations and individuals who want to do investment in grain industry. Also, the report can provide reference to agricultural and grain policy decision-making body, research institutes and international organizations who study Chinese grain and world grain.



