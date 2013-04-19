The Competition Gets Fierce in Secret Diary Season Two

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Cheer Channel Inc. (CCI), the #1 online news and entertainment network for the spirit industry, launches episode 6 of its original hit web-series, Secret Diary of an American Cheerleader 2: The Fierce One, on Monday April 8, 2013 at 5pm PST. The Series Finale features the All Star Cast guest appearing as the "Shooting Stars" who will battle it out for the National Championship against the fictional "Texas Twisters." The "Shooting Stars" team includes Cami Branson, Holden Ray, Apple Graceffa, Maison Baker, Kristen Basquill, Hope Bravo, Nolan Higgins, Taylor Steinmark, Tyler Steinmark, and Macie Dickey, along with cheerleaders from The Elite Cheer Company. Episode 6 also features former All Star and college cheerleaders, Kyle Blitch and Jacinto "Hoss" Rodriguez.



In Episode 5, "Planting the Bait," it was revealed that "The Fierce One" who has been posting the Twisters secrets to The Cheer Board is one of their own teammates, Coach Tracy's daughter, Lorraine. After Lorraine makes a public apology to her teammates, the Twisters attempt to pull together and regain their focus as they head to Nationals to face off against their rivals, the Shooting Stars. The filming took place during a real cheer event at the San Antonio Alamo Nationals hosted by Cheer Star Productions, an IEP owned and operated by Sharon Fuery and Venessa Lewis.



"I was so happy to collaborate with Cheer Star Productions and Billy Smith of Spirit Celebration to have this important segment at a real competition," said Cindy Villarreal, CEO of Cheer Channel and Executive Producer of the series. "Cheer Star Productions, Alamo Nationals was the perfect venue and we have picked up so many more Texas fans since appearing at the event live," continued Villarreal.



CCI sponsors for Secret Diary 2 include Amethyst Jeans, Kicks Athleticks, The Elite Cheer Company, Hoss Choreography, POWERBows, Glitterbug Cosmetics, Go! Fight! Win! Music, Chasse'', Cheer Star Productions, and the Maddie Gardner Collection. CCI Media sponsors include The Cheer Leader Magazine, Inside Cheerleading Magazine, Cheer MaD, Canadian Cheer Star, Atlanta Cheer Magazine, Cheer 1 XM, Cheer Phi Magazine, and AlumniCheerleaders.com.



About Cheer Channel Inc.

CCI, a privately held corporation with offices in Texas and California, serves as the premier entertainment and news network for the millions of athletes and fans of the spirit industry. An interactive, multi-digital online and broadcast destination, CCI provides the latest emerging media technology engaging tweens and teens across the most popular social media platforms. CCI offers access to cheer and dance news, fashion, health and beauty trends, reality programming, celebrity cheerleader profiles, live and taped cheer competitions and branded entertainment for its original webseries and lifestyle content. For more information on Cheer Channel, contact Media@cheerchannel.com or go to www.cheerchannel.com.



