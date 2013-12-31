The Complete Venus Factor System Review - Motivation to Lose Weight

Springfield, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- The Venus Factor System Review, talks about a new program for burning fat by using the body's natural processes. It works by boosting metabolism, providing an effective way to get rid of body fat. Nutrition expert John Barban leads the presentation and explains how women can lose weight and eat the same foods as before.



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Based on Barban's own research into an effective weight loss supplement, the program includes success stories, details on his own experience, and more to maximize its appeal. It also provides information on biological processes, specifically on leptin, a hormone known to burn fat in the body. Many diets tend to slow production, causing people to gain weight rather than lose. Increasing leptin production boosts metabolism and further accelerates fat loss.



These and more are covered, including the tendency for women to be resistant to leptin. Users also get a synopsis of several strategies for losing weight. Tools such as a fat loss blueprint are intended for people who are genetically prone to metabolic problems and weight gain. The system also shows how to reduce food cravings and eat foods conducive to the body working with leptin.



A Go and Get Healthy spokesperson said, "Fat loss has always been a challenge for women, and genetics often go against weight loss strategies. The Venus Factor System review provides information on an individually tailored, natural solution that can work for anyone."



Click here to download Venus Factor Ebook



Participants also have access to a program that works based on their individual dietary and health requirements. They have a week to discover if it works for them, otherwise a money back guarantee kicks in. The program is $9.95 up front; buyers are billed a one time payment of $37.00 if satisfied after day seven.



About Venus Factor

Venus Factor is an effective weight loss program especially designed for women by John Barban who is a known and qualified nutritionist and biologist himself.



Click here to download Venus Factor Ebook